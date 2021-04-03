April 5 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, April 3, 2021 - 07:55

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday at the municipal building on "B" St.

   

CEREDO TOWN COUNCIL

AGENDA

April 5, 2021

 

I.      OPENING

        A.  Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.     A.  READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

         B.   From Regular Meeting of March 1

 

III.     TREASURER’S REPORT

          A.  Account Balances

          B.  Approval of Expenditures

 

IV.       DELEGATIONS

           A.  Russell Hutchinson - Fireman Recognition Award 

            

V.        MAYOR’S COMMENTS

                  

VI.       UNFINISHHED BUSINESS

 

VII.      NEW BUSINESS

           A.  Fire loss -beautification building 

           B.  Jim Davis property proposal 

           C.  Sewer grant approval 

           D.  1409 B Street property 

           E.  Water reservoir repairs

           F.  Transfer of funds - special levy

           G. Board appointments

                1. Water Board 

                    a.  Bob Leslie

                    b.  Joe Ratcliff

                    c.  Ron Jarrell

                 2. Sewer Board 

                     a.  Steve Diamond

                     b.  Oscar Adkins 

           

VIII.    OTHER REPORTS 

           A.  Police Report

           B.  Stormwater Report

           C.  Maintenance Report

 

IX.       ADJOURNMENT