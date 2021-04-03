Most read
April 5 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
CEREDO TOWN COUNCIL
AGENDA
April 5, 2021
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. A. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
B. From Regular Meeting of March 1
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
A. Russell Hutchinson - Fireman Recognition Award
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
VI. UNFINISHHED BUSINESS
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Fire loss -beautification building
B. Jim Davis property proposal
C. Sewer grant approval
D. 1409 B Street property
E. Water reservoir repairs
F. Transfer of funds - special levy
G. Board appointments
1. Water Board
a. Bob Leslie
b. Joe Ratcliff
c. Ron Jarrell
2. Sewer Board
a. Steve Diamond
b. Oscar Adkins
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
C. Maintenance Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT