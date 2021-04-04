Most read
OPINION: Wendy McElroy - "Victim-Centered" Justice Is a Threat to Due Process
Trauma-informed justice—sometimes called “victim-centered” justice—involves an interview methodology in which the police prioritize empathy for an accuser who is automatically considered to be a victim. Rooted in trauma-informed feminist therapy of the 1960s, the methodology is especially favored for allegations of sexual abuse, such as domestic violence, where the accusers who come forward are overwhelmingly female. The methodology was refined by Russell Strand, US Military Police School, who offered the forensic experiential trauma Interview (FETI) as a way to question presumed victims without making them relive an assault.
Read more at Mises Wire.
McElroy is a Canadian individualist feminist and anarcho-capitalist writer. The co-founder along with Carl Watner and George H. Smith of The Voluntaryist magazine, and editor ifeminists.net, McElroy is the author of 10 books, including Rape Culture Hysteria: Fixing the Damage Done to Men and Women, The Reasonable Woman: A Guide to Intellectual Survival, and Liberty for Woman: Freedom and Feminism in the 21st Century.