April 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- HPD21-01469 04/03/21 15:34 - 4446 Waverly Rd./Shoplifting.
- HPD21-01468 04/03/21 13:00 - 3110 Rt. 60/Petit Larceny.
- HPD21-01466 04/03/21 10:30 - 915 Washington Ave., Apt. 4/Petit Larceny.
- HPD21-01465 04/03/21 10:33 - 608 W. 24th St./Found Property.
- HPD21-01464 04/02/21 22:30 - 824 23rd St./Deceased Person.
- HPD21-01463 04/02/21 22:00 - 325 8th St./Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.; Destruction of Property - Felony.
- HPD21-01462 04/02/21 21:45 435 31st St./Information Report.