Marquee Pullman Square Opens Uplifting Inspirational Drama

Directed by Huntington native Tyler Sansom, a 2011 graduate of Cabell Midland High School, the film pleads for father's to intervene in the lives of their children. The film has the addiction culture as a strong enemy of normal family life.

Filmed in Louisville and Indiana , the $30,000 budget production with 58 church members as volunteer cast/crew during the pandemic, "Father's Fight" has gained recognition at "faith" genre film festivals.

Although reviewed as not "preachy," the film persuaded around 12 inmates to turn to Christianity during it debut at the Harrison County Jail in Corydon, Ind. Sansom has stressed that the film was written and filmed from the perspective of a non believer.

During an interview with the Christian Standard, Sansom revealed that the idea for Fight came after he and his wife volunteered at a youth shelter for kids in the foster care system where s he saw firsthand the effects of parents who have lost sight of their children because of drug addiction or imprisonment or both.

Sansom explained to the Herald Dispatch, “My wife and I adopted a teenager, and we fostered her for a while, and the church worked with a lot of the kids in the foster care system, and the common theme when we’d talk to them was that they were in the system and in the group homes because their parent decided to choose something else over them.”

Dove, a hybrid publisher of Christian themed non-fiction and fiction books, including devotionals, self-help, Christian living, suspense, fantasy and romance has recommended the film. The Dove site indicates they entertain, edify, equip and encourage people through products that glorify and honor Jesus Christ and His kingdom. In addition, we provide new and emerging Christian authors with a forum for their creative and kingdom-building voices."

"The movie has some dramatic moments and makes an impression that the things we sometimes fight for don’t come easily, but they are always worth the fight. The point is made that God doesn’t like to see hurting people– but is ever-present to help. It’s nice to see Bo’s love for his family helping him to overcome his drinking and weaknesses and his new realization that God is always present to help. Though some of the drinking scenes aren’t appropriate for young children, we award this film our Dove-approval for Ages 12+."

Dove concluded:

VOYAGERS

With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they're consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

With the latest "trial of the century" jolting TV and state legislatures considering reversing voting rights back to the "so called" Jim Crow tactics. Marquee offers this classic set during the extremities of racism and sexism:

Gregory Peck won an Oscar® for his portrayal of Atticus Finch, a courageous lawyer defending a black man (Brock Peters) in a small southern town in the 1930’s. Atticus’s relationship with his young daughter Scout (Mary Badham) is the heart of this touching, powerful film based on Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. (“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view...”)