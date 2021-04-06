Most read
April 5 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-01514 04/05/21 16:45 - 10th St. & 9th Ave./Paraphernalia.
- HPD21-01513 04/04/21 10:45 - 221 9th St./B & E Auto.
- HPD21-01512 04/05/21 21:38 - 743 Washington Ave./Battery.
- HPD21-01511 04/05/21 23:09 - 1340 8th St./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts.
- HPD21-01510 04/05/21 10:30 - 1921 Monroe Ave./Runaway.
- HPD21-01509 04/05/21 18:40 - 502 Richmond St./Assault.
- HPD21-01507 04/05/21 15:33 - 553 Washington Ave/Intoxication or Drinking in Public Places.
- HPD21-01506 04/05/21 17:20 - Davis St. & Oney Ave./Paraphernalia.
- HPD21-01503 04/05/21 13:41 - 222 Davis St./False Pretenses with value of less than $1000.
- HPD21-01501 04/02/21 00:00 - 1659 West Rd./Runaway juvenile.
- HPD21-01500 04/05/21 12:56 - 202 Norway Ave./Runaway juvenile.
- HPD21-01498 04/05/21 13:25 - 220 9th St./Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places.
- HPD21-01497 04/05/21 11:08 - 2809 Artisan Heights, Apt. 4/Information report.
- HPD21-01496 04/05/21 10:28 - St. Louis Ave. & Sycamore St./48 hour Parking Violation.
- HPD21-01495 04/05/21 08:30 - 2508 12th Ave./Domestic Assault.
- HPD21-01494 04/05/21 10:05 - 1562 Madison Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-01492 04/04/21 23:49 - 300 Washington Ave./B & E.
- HPD21-01490 04/04/21 20:00 - 2745 Parsons St./Deceased Person.
- HPD21-01489 04/05/21 02:25 - 5th St. & 6 1/2 Alley/Warrant Service/Execution
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-01489 04/05/21 02:25 - MCFAYDEN, DANIEL 5th St. & 6 1/2 Alley/Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-01488 04/04/21 23:25 - SMITH, CURTIS 4th Ave. & 11th St./Possession of a Controlled Substance.
- HPD21-01487 04/03/21 16:21 - CODY, DAVID 901 5th Ave./Paraphernalia.
- HPD21-01486 04/04/21 21:07 - MCKENZIE, CASANDRA 1100 block of 4 1/2 Alley/Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts.
- HPD21-01486 04/04/21 21:07 - ROYER, CHARLES 1100 block of 4 1/2 Alley/Possession with Intent/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
- HPD21-01486 04/04/21 21:07 - ROWLAND, SCOTT 1100 block of 4 1/2 AlleyDUI less than .150.