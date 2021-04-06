Marshall University hosts official ribbon cutting for the Landing

The Landing first opened its doors at 1130 14th Street in fall 2019, alongside Stephen J. Kopp Hall, home to the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. The community features 200 fully furnished, pet-friendly studio and two-bedroom apartments with all-inclusive rent, stainless steel appliances, study and community space, as well as 24-hour security and parking within easy walking distance to the schools of medicine and pharmacy and the forensic science center.The new addition of a gym in the building features more than a dozen state-of-the-art fitness implements, which are available to residents 24/7. The total cost of the project is valued at approximately $40,000.Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert cut the ribbon alongside members of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Marshall University Board of Governors, as well as Huntington Mayor Steve Williams. The occasion marked the university’s significance as an economic engine for the region.



“As future economic development opportunities and reshaping the Hal Greer Boulevard corridor are discussed, it’s clear that Marshall University is an important player in moving the City of Huntington and our region forward,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The Landing is another great addition to Huntington that provides housing for graduate students with easy access to their classes. We appreciate their investment in our community and look forward to future ribbon cuttings.”



The Landing has also become home to many young professionals in the area.

“This has been a community our graduate and professional students have enjoyed for almost two years now,” said Tracey Eggleston, property manager. “Our goals are to ensure residents’ needs are being met and that we offer first-class customer service in all that we do.”



Leasing applications are currently being accepted for current graduate students, pharmacy students, medical students, resident physicians and Marshall University faculty and staff. Some short-term leasing options are also available. To schedule a tour, call the front desk at 304-696-6004 or send an e-mail to thelanding@marshall.edu.