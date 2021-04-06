Most read
Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic FREE!
The event will take place on June 5, 2021, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. (Please see enclosed poster.)
Please bring ‘proof of service’.
Free food, live music, games, door prizes, weapons display, military vehicle and equipment displays, classic and antique cars and good times for all!
Civil War Reenactors will perform a ‘Live Fire’ demonstration.
Medal of Honor recipient, Woody Williams, will demonstrate the Flame Thrower.
The Menu:
Ø BBQs Sandwiches
Ø Cole Slaw
Ø Hot Dogs
Ø Water & Sodas
Ø Potato Salad
Ø Ice Cream
Ø Baked Beans
Ø Watermelon
If you would like to donate to help cover the expense of this FREE event, please send check made out to WVMCCC to P.O. Box 734, Ceredo, WV 25507-0734.
For more information call Ron Wroblewski C: (740) 446-1795
VVA's founding principle is “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”