April 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-01537 04/07/21 03:06 - 14th St. & 4th Ave./Possession of Marijuana.
- HPD21-01536 04/07/21 02:30 - Washington Ave./Intoxication or Drinking in Public Places; Paraphernalia.
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-01537 04/07/21 03:06 - SMITH, TYLER 14th St. & Charleston Ave./ Possession of Marijuana.
- HPD21-01536 04/07/21 02:30 - LEMASTER, CHRISTOPHER/Washington Ave./Paraphernalia; Intoxication or Drinking in Public Places.