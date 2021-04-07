April 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report

 Wednesday, April 7, 2021 - 14:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents, and arrests:

INCIDENTS - 

  • HPD21-01537 04/07/21 03:06 - 14th St. & 4th Ave./Possession of Marijuana.
  • HPD21-01536 04/07/21 02:30 - Washington Ave./Intoxication or Drinking in Public Places; Paraphernalia.

 

ARRESTS -

  • HPD21-01537 04/07/21 03:06 - SMITH, TYLER 14th St. & Charleston Ave./ Possession of Marijuana.
  • HPD21-01536 04/07/21 02:30 - LEMASTER, CHRISTOPHER/Washington Ave./Paraphernalia; Intoxication or Drinking in Public Places.

 