Special Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Announcement

Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Special Board Meeting, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 beginning at 1:00 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington.

The purpose of this meeting is to allow Board members to interview perspective candidates for the position of Board Member (unexpired term ending June 30, 2022). Additionally, the Board my act to select and announce a successful candidate and attend to any other matters related to the position.

The meeting is open to the public; however, it is likely the Board will conduct these interviews in Executive Session. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” Executive Order issued by Governor Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Alternatively, Cabell County Schools Board Meetings offer virtual attendance via the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/CabellSchools .

The complete Agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.