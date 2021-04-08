Most read
Special Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Announcement
The purpose of this meeting is to allow Board members to interview perspective candidates for the position of Board Member (unexpired term ending June 30, 2022). Additionally, the Board my act to select and announce a successful candidate and attend to any other matters related to the position.
The meeting is open to the public; however, it is likely the Board will conduct these interviews in Executive Session. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” Executive Order issued by Governor Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Alternatively, Cabell County Schools Board Meetings offer virtual attendance via the Cabell County Schools YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/CabellSchools .
The complete Agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.