April 13 Special Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Agenda

Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Special Board Meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue.

The purpose of this meeting is to allow Board members to interview perspective candidates for the position of former Board Member Dr. Carole Garrison. Additionally, the Board may act to select and announce a successful candidate and attend to any other matters related to the position.

The meeting is open to the public. However, it is likely the Board will conduct these interviews in executive session.

The complete agenda can be found on the district website under the “Leadership” section. Board meetings can be viewed on CCS' YouTube channel.