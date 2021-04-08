Second Saturday Market This Saturday at Heritage Station

Huntington, WV - The Second Saturday Market will be held rain or shine at Heritage Station this Saturday, April 10th, 10 am - 3 pm.

A wide variety of vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. Vendors will offer everything from locally-produced books, stickers, vintage and upcycled clothing, home decor items, and fashion accessories. “Our market last month was well attended and a good time was had by all,” says co-host and Red Caboose manager Raine Klover, “We have added more vendors spaces this month and several artisans will be creating their items on-site so visitors can see the artistic processes behind the work.”

Co-hosts The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery will be open inside the Visitors Center and guests can also enjoy the shops at Heritage Station - Taps at Heritage, Birds of a Feather, and The Historic Hippie.

Vendors include:

ThreadSmith - fashion accessories & home goods

Ken Epperly - polymer clay jewelry

Laura Moul - photography

Harbour House - Home Goods & Clothing

Good Horse Scents - handmade soap and bath & beauty products

Autumn Chapman - fine art

Ellen Chambers - upcycled clothing

Sage Hollow Crafts - fiber arts and home goods

Amanda Hooser - Huntington area stickers

Author Tobi Doyle

Little Town Leather - leather goods

plus vintage clothing!

The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings including local-interest books, bath & beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts, and souvenirs. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options. The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV. For more information visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom..