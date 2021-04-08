Most read
Second Saturday Market This Saturday at Heritage Station
Co-hosts The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery will be open inside the Visitors Center and guests can also enjoy the shops at Heritage Station - Taps at Heritage, Birds of a Feather, and The Historic Hippie.
Vendors include:
ThreadSmith - fashion accessories & home goods
Ken Epperly - polymer clay jewelry
Laura Moul - photography
Harbour House - Home Goods & Clothing
Good Horse Scents - handmade soap and bath & beauty products
Autumn Chapman - fine art
Ellen Chambers - upcycled clothing
Sage Hollow Crafts - fiber arts and home goods
Amanda Hooser - Huntington area stickers
Author Tobi Doyle
Little Town Leather - leather goods
plus vintage clothing!
The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings including local-interest books, bath & beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts, and souvenirs. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options. The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV. For more information visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom..