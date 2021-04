April 12 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-02 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING SECTION 735.06 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING POST BUSINESS LICENSE ISSUE INSPECTIONS

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-03 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HIGHWAYS FOR THE HAL GREER BOULEVARD CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-04 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO PURCHASE A PARCEL OF LAND IN WESTMORELAND, IDENTIFIED AS 3208-3210 PIEDMONT ROAD, FOR THE FUTURE CONSTRUCTION OF A FIRE STATION

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-05 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 761 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING ADULT GAME ROOMS

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-22 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF ROBERT TROCIN TO THE WATER QUALITY BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

10. Resolution re: #2021-R-26 – A RESOLUTION OF THE COUNCIL AND THE MAYOR HONORING GINO’S PIZZA AND SPAGHETTI HOUSE FOR ITS 60 YEARS OF BUSINESS

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

11. Resolution re: #2021-R-18 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF CARL EASTHAM TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Holly Mount

12. Resolution re: #2021-R-20 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #6 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

13. Resolution re: #2021-R-21 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WITH ONE (1) NEW AERIAL RESCUE FIRE TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

14. Good & Welfare

15. Adjournment