April 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-01565 04/08/21 03:12 - 901 W. 14th St./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor.
- HPD21-01564 04/08/21 03:41- 900 W. 17th St./Deceased Person.
- HPD21-01563 04/08/21 00:01- 627 30th St./Warrant Service/Execution.
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-01582 04/08/21 20:45 - HOLLAND, DANNY 1020 Madison Ave./Domestic Battery.
- HPD21-01580 04/08/21 18:59 - WELLS, BRITTANY W. 11th St. & Madison Ave./SRL-Miscellaneous; DUI less than .150; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent/Delivery of Controlled Substance.
- HPD21-01573 04/08/21 13:38 - BALLANCE, CHANCE 3700 block of 4th Ave./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts.
- HPD21-01571 04/08/21 12:13 - MIDKIFF, JOEL 3110 Rt. 60/Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts.
- HPD21-01569 04/08/21 11:19 - THOMPSON, JAMES 424 W. 9th St./Paraphernalia.
- HPD21-01568 04/08/21 10:30 - GAINES, GREGORY 633 5th Ave./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts.
- HPD21-01568 04/08/21 10:30 - THACKER, JONATHAN 633 5th Ave./Trespass; Paraphernalia; Warrant Service/Execution.