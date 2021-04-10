Most read
April 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-01585 04/09/21 01:53 - 5th Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
- HPD21-01584 04/09/21 23:52 - 234 Marshall St., Guyandotte/Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-01583 04/08/21 21:47 - 401 Bridge St., Guyandotte/Domestic Battery.
- HPD21-01582 04/08/21 20:45 - 1020 Madison Ave./Domestic Battery.
- HPD21-01581 04/08/21 20:31 - 930 24th St./Deceased Person.
- HPD21-01580 04/08/21 18:59 - W. 11th St. & Madison Ave./SRL-Miscellaneous; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
- HPD21-01579 04/08/21 17:55 - 1631 1/2 8th St./Battery.
- HPD21-01578 04/08/21 15:15 - 64 W. 6th Ave./Runaway Juvenile.
- HPD21-01577 04/08/21 13:30 - 153 Davis St./Petit Larceny.
- HPD21-01576 04/08/21 14:00 - 1416 Primrose Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor.
- HPD21-01575 04/08/21 07:30 - 1901 Hall Ave./Information Report.
- HPD21-01574 04/08/21 13:19 - 507 1st St./Information Report.
- HPD21-01573 04/08/21 13:38 - 3700 block 4th Ave./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts.
- HPD21-01572 03/01/21 13:15 - 1340 Hal Greer Blvd./Information Report.
- HPD21-01571 04/08/21 12:13 - 3110 Rt. 60 - Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Act.
- HPD21-01567 04/08/21 00:00 - 720 W. 11th St./Deceased Person.
- HPD21-01566 04/07/21 10:30 - 707 W. 7th St./Petit Larceny; B & E Auto.
- HPD21-01565 04/08/21 03:12 - 901 W. 14th St./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor.
- HPD21-01564 04/08/21 03:41 - 900 W. 17th St./Deceased Person.
- HPD21-01563 04/08/21 00:01 - 627 30th St./Warrant Service/Execution.
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-01603 04/10/21 03:17 - WARE, JASON 2nd St. & 8th Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance; DUI Greater than .150.
- HPD21-01601 04/09/21 21:24 - WALTERS, DARRELL 1409 1/2 7TH Ave./Trespass; Burglary Tools.
- HPD21-01599 04/09/21 19:57 - GOINGS, SUSAN 318 Norway Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance.
- HPD21-01596 04/09/21 18:03 - BLACK, BRIANNA & STEVENS, NYTERIA 2542 3rd Ave./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts.
- HPD21-01592 04/09/21 13:19 - JENKINS, ANTHONY 675 10th St./Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-01584 04/09/21 23:52 - TROGDON, WENDI 234 Marshall St., Guyandotte/Warrant Service/Execution.