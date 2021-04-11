Most read
- April 9 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- April 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- April 8 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- April 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Here Come the Costumes Before Halloween
- Fourteen Seek to Fill Vacant Board of Education Seat
- April 10 Marquee WV and Pullman Square Showtimes
- Marshall’s Local TedX Event focuses on Rising from Tragedy
April 10 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- HPD21-01603 04/10/21 03:17 - 2nd St. & 8th Ave./DUI greater than .150; Possession of a Controlled Substance.
- HPD21-01602 04/06/21 20:33 - 624 13th St./Attempt to Commit Felony.
- HPD21-01601 04/09/21 21:24 - 1409 1/2 7th Ave./Trespass; Burglary Tools.
- HPD21-01600 04/09/21 19:15 - 730 10th Ave., Apt. 8/Deceased Person.
- HPD21-01599 04/09/21 19:57 - 318 Norway Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance.
- HPD21-01598 04/09/21 20:44 - 729 6th Ave./information report.
- HPD21-01597 04/09/21 19:41 - 448 31st St./Deceased Person.
- HPD21-01596 04/09/21 18:03 - 2542 3rd Ave./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts.
- HPD21-01595 04/09/21 14:00 - 3578 Nickel Plate Rd./Destruction of Property.
- HPD21-01593 04/09/21 10:52 - 8th St. & 11th Ave./48 hour Parking Violation.
- HPD21-01589 04/07/21 08:20 - 2600 block of Guyan Ave./48 hour Parking Violation.
- HPD21-01588 04/08/21 22:00 - 2429 Collis Ave./B & E Auto.
- HPD21-01587 03/28/21 12:30 - 1528 9th Ave./Stolen Auto/Auto Theft.
- HPD21-01586 04/08/21 17:00 - 618 7th Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor.