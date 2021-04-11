OPINION: John Miltimore - Texas Has Fewer COVID Cases Than Michigan—Despite Nearly 20M More People and No Restrictions

Can other factors help explain the discrepancy? Certainly.

Numbers often lie, or at least don't tell the full story. Reports show Texas has been testing less amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which means the government might be missing more positive cases. This might explain why COVID deaths have not fallen quite as fast as cases (though the drop since lifting restrictions is still profound).

In fact, if you compare raw figures (3-day rolling average) Texas actually has more COVID deaths than Michigan, though mortality is still lower on a per capita basis.

Still, no matter how you slice the data, Texas's numbers are falling rapidly in the absence of restrictions of any kind, contra to what was predicted.

John Miltimore is managing editor of FEE.org, the Website of The Foundation for Economic Education.