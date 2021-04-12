Heritage Farm Announces 2021 Opening

Huntington - Heritage Farm will open for the 2021 season on May 1 with their annual Spring Festival celebration. 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the farm being open to the public.

The 25th annual Spring Festival will be held from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on May 1st and it kicks-off the 2021 season for Heritage Farm. The Spring Festival has been a tradition since the museum's grand opening in 1996. Guests can enjoy live artisan demos, visit Smithsonian Affiliate Museums, check out the new Treehouse Trek, Nature Center, take a wagon ride, hang out with farm animals and more.

“We are so pleased to welcome old and new guests to the farm in 2021”, says Executive Director Audy Perry. “We are excited to reconnect with our friends and neighbors and share some amazing new adventure opportunities we have created for our guests.”

Heritage Farm will be introducing several new adventure activities on Memorial Day weekend. The highlight will be the addition of Talithakoum. Built on the mountain overlooking the village, this amazing aerial challenge course will be over four stories tall. The Redtail Racer dual zip-lines will also be a favorite of guests in 2021. In the heart of the village, a family friendly TreeRock Challenge aerial course and Treehouse Trek are new adventures for families to experience together.

Heritage Farm will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays (10 am - 3 pm) in May, Thursday through Saturday (10 am -3 pm), June through August, and Wednesdays and Saturdays (10 am - 3 pm) in September and October.

Visit www.heritagefarmmuseum.com for information, ticket sales and other special events.