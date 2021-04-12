Most read
April 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-01627 04/11/21 23:20 - 2449 1st Ave., Apt. 19/Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor.
- HPD21-01625 04/11/21 18:50 - 1809 8th Ave./Trespassing; Harassment.
- HPD21-01623 04/11/21 10:25 - 850 Washington Ave., Rear/Obstructing officer.
- HPD21-01622 04/10/21 23:00 - 2745 Parsons St./Stolen Auto/Auto Theft.
- HPD21-01621 04/11/21 08:31 - 1012 7th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-01619 04/11/21 02:00 - Hal Greer Blvd. & 6th Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance; DUI less than .150.
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-01621 04/11/21 08:31 - DAVIS, CORINNA 1012 7th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-01619 04/11/21 02:00 - LEGETTE, CEDRIC Hal Greer Blvd. & 6th Ave./ DUI less than .150; Possession of a Controlled Substance.