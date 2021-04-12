April 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report

 Monday, April 12, 2021 - 10:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents, and arrests:

INCIDENTS

  • HPD21-01627 04/11/21 23:20 - 2449 1st Ave., Apt. 19/Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor.
  • HPD21-01625 04/11/21 18:50 - 1809 8th Ave./Trespassing; Harassment.
  • HPD21-01623 04/11/21 10:25 - 850 Washington Ave., Rear/Obstructing officer.
  • HPD21-01622 04/10/21 23:00 - 2745 Parsons St./Stolen Auto/Auto Theft.
  • HPD21-01621 04/11/21 08:31 - 1012 7th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
  • HPD21-01619 04/11/21 02:00 - Hal Greer Blvd. & 6th Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance; DUI less than .150.

ARRESTS -

  • HPD21-01621 04/11/21 08:31 - DAVIS, CORINNA 1012 7th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
  • HPD21-01619 04/11/21 02:00 - LEGETTE, CEDRIC Hal Greer Blvd. & 6th Ave./ DUI less than .150; Possession of a Controlled Substance.