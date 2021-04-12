Computer science graduate student receives Best Paper award at Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Smart Cities

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Hwapyeong Song, who is a graduate student studying cybersecurity in the Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering, received the “Best Paper Award” in the Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smart Cities in 2021. Her paper was titled “A Study of Implementing Smart Combined Sewer Systems.”

The joint technical conference was hosted by the Korean American Society of Civil and Environmental Engineers (KSCEE), the Korean Transportation Association in America (KOTAA), and the Korean Computer Scientists and Engineers Association of America (KOCSEA), with the goal of sharing ideas in cutting-edge research topics in AI and civil engineering and providing professionals and students with resources to help promote a network to advance in their careers.

Song graduated from Marshall with a B.S. in Computer Science and has been actively involved in research focusing on how data analysis techniques can be applied to real-world problems to find effective solutions. The Smart Combined Sewer System is one of the successful interdisciplinary projects advised by Dr. Sungmin Youn, an assistant professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, and Dr. Sanghoon Lee, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive the award. This research experience and award will be the cornerstone of my growth as a researcher,” Song said. “I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Sungmin Youn and Dr. Sanghoon Lee for their thoughtful guidance and dedication involved in the overall stages of the conference preparation process.”

Dr. Wook-Sung Yoo, chair of the Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering, said he is proud of the continuous progress and the increase in the student research activities in the department.

“This award recognized Marshall’s practical interdisciplinary research approach of solving problems in the world,” Yoo said. “Our students have more opportunities to work with professors in different fields to develop solutions from alternative ways of thinking with collaborative research and I am excited about it.”