Two Women Arrested in West Huntington Drug Raids

Two Huntington women were arrested on drug-related charges Thursday following the execution of three narcotics search warrants on the West End.

Pamela McCoy, 51, and Alissa Perkins, 32, were arrested at their respective residences after a search discovered McCoy in possession of nearly 15 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and eight grams of suspected heroin, and McCoy with the bulk of narcotics and cash in her home. The raids resulted in the seizure of 133 grams of suspected heroin, 135 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than $22,000 in cash and three firearms.

McCoy and Perkins are each charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Both remain incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bond.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents executed the search warrants, and were assisted by HPD's SWAT Team.