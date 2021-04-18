Ted Hedgecock Celebration of Life April 24

There will be a Celebration of Life/Memorial Service for Teddy Hedgecock on April 24th 2021. It will be held at Grace Gospel Church 1111 Adams Avenue Huntington, WV.

Teddy passed away April 1st 2020. At the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Fonda Hedgecock. In addition to numerous photographic awards , he was known as a strong mentor assisting young photographers begin their careers.

His son Jeff has continued the family photography business. He has contributed past images to HNN of sports and modeling shoots.

Family will accept friends and loved ones from 10:30am with service starting at 11am. The service will be live streamed and can also be viewed by going to the Grace Gospel Church facebook or web site.