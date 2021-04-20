Most read
April 19 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-01738
|04/19/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01762
|04/19/2021
|Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|HPD21-01761
|04/19/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-01759
|04/19/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSO21-0570
|04/19/2021
|Improper Registration; Insurance Required; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-01760
|04/19/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0136
|04/19/2021
|Open
|HPD21-01757
|04/19/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-01756
|04/19/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-0569
|04/19/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01754
|04/19/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01753
|04/19/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01755
|04/19/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-01752
|04/19/2021
|Closed
|MPD21-0135
|04/19/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01749
|04/19/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-01751
|04/19/2021
|No Proof of Insurance; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-01750
|04/19/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-0568
|04/19/2021
|Harassment
|Open
|HPD21-01745
|04/19/2021
|PROHIBITED STOPPING, STANDING OR PARKING PLACES
|Closed
|HPD21-01744
|04/19/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01743
|04/19/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-01746
|04/19/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-01758
|04/19/2021
|Paraphernalia; SRL (Misc)
|Closed
|HPD21-01747
|04/19/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-01742
|04/19/2021
|Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-01741
|04/19/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-01740
|04/19/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSO21-0567
|04/19/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|HPD21-01737
|04/18/2021
|Auto Tampering
|Closed
|HPD21-01739
|04/18/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-01736
|04/18/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|AHPD21-01735
|04/18/2021
|Open
|HPD21-01735
|04/18/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Failure to Process/Fingerprint; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-01734
|04/18/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|MPD21-0134
|04/18/2021
|Possession of Controlled Substance ; Possession of Paraphernalia
|Closed
|AHPD21-01748
|04/18/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|CCSO21-0566
|04/18/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Malicious or Unlawful Assault of a Police Officer; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-01733
|04/18/2021
|B & E Auto; Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSOC21-0565
|04/18/2021
|Auto Tampering; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01732
|04/18/2021
|B & E
|Open
|CHPD21-01730
|04/18/2021
|Open
|HPD21-01730
|04/18/2021
|Criminal invasion of privacy
|Open
|HPD21-01727
|04/18/2021
|Arson - 3rd Degree - Burning personal property of another of the value of five hundred dollars or more
|Open
|CCSO21-0564
|04/18/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-01726
|04/18/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Unlawful restraint
|Closed
|HPD21-01728
|04/18/2021
|DUI less than .150
|Closed