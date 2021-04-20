Marshall University Police Department requests help identifying suspect

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, April 20, 2021 - 15:17 Updated 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.—The Marshall University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person involved in two recent incidents on the Huntington campus.


The person in the attached photos was involved in a break-in and theft from Smith Hall on April 11 and may also be connected to a similar event on Jan. 2.

Anyone with information can call MUPD at 304-696-4357 or submit a tip online at https://www.marshall.edu/mupd/tip/.
  1. April 11, 2021 Smith Hall (1).pdf (328 KB)