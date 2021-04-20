Most read
Marshall University Police Department requests help identifying suspect
The person in the attached photos was involved in a break-in and theft from Smith Hall on April 11 and may also be connected to a similar event on Jan. 2.
Anyone with information can call MUPD at 304-696-4357 or submit a tip online at https://www.marshall.edu/mupd/tip/.
