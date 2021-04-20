Black United Students to hold gathering tomorrow morning on Memorial Student Center Plaza

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s Black United Students organization will hold a short program, “A Social Justice Gathering: Reflections on George Floyd,” tomorrow beginning at 8:30 a.m. on the Memorial Student Center Plaza .





The program, "A Social Justice Gathering Reflections on George Floyd," will include remarks by Black United Students President Takira Williams, Student Government Association President Anna Williams, Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert and others. The gathering will be followed by a continental breakfast on the plaza.