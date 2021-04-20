Most read
Black United Students to hold gathering tomorrow morning on Memorial Student Center Plaza
The program, "A Social Justice Gathering Reflections on George Floyd," will include remarks by Black United Students President Takira Williams, Student Government Association President Anna Williams, Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert and others. The gathering will be followed by a continental breakfast on the plaza.