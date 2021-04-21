April 20 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Wednesday, April 21, 2021 - 07:35

The Huntington Police Department release the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-01787 04/20/2021 Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-01786 04/20/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-01785 04/20/2021 Sexual abuse in the first degree Open
VHPD21-01783 04/20/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-01784 04/20/2021 Petit Larceny Open
MPD21-0137 04/20/2021 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-0576 04/20/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
AHPD21-01780 04/20/2021   Open
CHPD21-01780 04/20/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-01778 04/20/2021 Open Container Closed
HPD21-01779 04/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-01776 04/20/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0574 04/20/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-01775 04/20/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0575 04/20/2021 False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more Open
HPD21-01774 04/20/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CHPD21-01782 04/20/2021   Open
HPD21-01781 04/20/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-01773 04/20/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle Closed
AHPD21-01772 04/20/2021   Closed
HPD21-01771 04/20/2021 Domestic Battery Open
CCSOI21-0572 04/20/2021   Closed
CCSOI21-0571 04/20/2021   Closed
HPD21-01770 04/20/2021 Battery Closed
HPD21-01769 04/20/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-0573 04/20/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-01768 04/20/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-01767 04/20/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-01766 04/20/2021 Failure to Maintain Control; Forgery of a Public Document; Insurance Required Closed
AHPD21-01764 04/20/2021   Open
HPD21-01764 04/20/2021 Firewroks/ Possession and Discharge of Fireworks; Obstructing/False Information to Officer/Fleeing; Paraphernalia; TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-01763 04/20/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-01777 04/20/2021   Open