April 20 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-01787
|04/20/2021
|Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-01786
|04/20/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-01785
|04/20/2021
|Sexual abuse in the first degree
|Open
|VHPD21-01783
|04/20/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-01784
|04/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0137
|04/20/2021
|SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-0576
|04/20/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|AHPD21-01780
|04/20/2021
|Open
|CHPD21-01780
|04/20/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-01778
|04/20/2021
|Open Container
|Closed
|HPD21-01779
|04/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-01776
|04/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0574
|04/20/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-01775
|04/20/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0575
|04/20/2021
|False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more
|Open
|HPD21-01774
|04/20/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CHPD21-01782
|04/20/2021
|Open
|HPD21-01781
|04/20/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-01773
|04/20/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle
|Closed
|AHPD21-01772
|04/20/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-01771
|04/20/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|CCSOI21-0572
|04/20/2021
|Closed
|CCSOI21-0571
|04/20/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-01770
|04/20/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-01769
|04/20/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-0573
|04/20/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-01768
|04/20/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01767
|04/20/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-01766
|04/20/2021
|Failure to Maintain Control; Forgery of a Public Document; Insurance Required
|Closed
|AHPD21-01764
|04/20/2021
|Open
|HPD21-01764
|04/20/2021
|Firewroks/ Possession and Discharge of Fireworks; Obstructing/False Information to Officer/Fleeing; Paraphernalia; TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-01763
|04/20/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-01777
|04/20/2021
|Open