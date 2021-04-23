April 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Friday, April 23, 2021 - 07:30

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

MPD21-0140 04/22/2021 Driving SRL; Expired Registration ; No Insurance Closed
HPD21-01820 04/22/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-01819 04/22/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
HPD21-01818 04/22/2021 Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Obstructing officer Open
HPD21-01817 04/22/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-01816 04/22/2021 B & E Auto Open
CCSO21-0586 04/22/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-0587 04/22/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-01815 04/22/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSO21-0585 04/22/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0584 04/22/2021   Closed
HPD21-01814 04/22/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-01812 04/22/2021 B & E Auto; Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-01811 04/22/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-01809 04/22/2021 Information Report Closed
HPD21-01813 04/22/2021 Falsely reporting an emergency incident Closed
HPD21-01808 04/22/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
