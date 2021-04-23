Most read
- New Pullman Square Cinema Offerings Beginning Friday
- April 22 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Two Women Arrested in West Huntington Drug Raids
- FIRE PREVENTION PARADE
- April 19 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- April 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- April 20 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Huntington Christmas Parade
April 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|MPD21-0140
|04/22/2021
|Driving SRL; Expired Registration ; No Insurance
|Closed
|HPD21-01820
|04/22/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01819
|04/22/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|HPD21-01818
|04/22/2021
|Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Obstructing officer
|Open
|AHPD21-01818
|04/22/2021
|Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Obstructing officer
|Open
|HPD21-01817
|04/22/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-01816
|04/22/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSO21-0586
|04/22/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-0587
|04/22/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-01815
|04/22/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-0585
|04/22/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0584
|04/22/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-01814
|04/22/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01812
|04/22/2021
|B & E Auto; Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-01811
|04/22/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-01809
|04/22/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-01813
|04/22/2021
|Falsely reporting an emergency incident
|Closed
|HPD21-01808
|04/22/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed