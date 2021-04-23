Marshall’s Society for Human Resource Management honors alumni as Hall of Distinction inductees, Outstanding Young HR Professionals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) chapter has announced that it is welcoming three human resource leaders into its Hall of Distinction for the 2020-21 academic year. The inductees include Patricia Bostic, Agus Supriyono and Tom Wright.

Inductee Patricia Bostic serves as the human resources director for the Huntington Water Quality Board in Cabell County, West Virginia, and has nearly 20 years of experience in the HR profession. She earned a master’s degree from Marshall in communication studies and a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Bostic is certified as a Professional in Human Resources® (PHR®) through HRCI and as a Labor Relations Leader through Michigan State University. Actively involved in the Huntington community, she has served on several boards, including the Mountwest Community & Technical College Foundation, CONTACT Huntington and Tri-State SHRM.

Inductee Agus Supriyono is the assistant vice president of the Human Capital Development Division for the Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) in Jakarta, Indonesia. After graduating from Marshall University in 2016 with a master’s degree in human resource management, Supriyono returned to Indonesia, immediately accepting a position with BRI and quickly advancing to his current executive role. At BRI, he has served in a variety of leadership roles such as overseeing the departments of outsourcing management and digital knowledge management. In his current position, Supriyono leads the division by helping employees develop their skills and knowledge, which in turn improves BRI’s effectiveness.

Throughout his 30-year career, inductee Tom Wright has held executive and consulting positions at EPR Properties, Hallmark Cards, and Thorn Americas. He currently serves as the executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Children’s Mercy Hospital located in Kansas City, Missouri. He will also serve as executive director of the Leadership Center within the Children’s Mercy Berry Institute.

Wright holds a master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marshall University. He is an alumnus of the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s Kansas City Tomorrow Leadership Program. He has been recognized as one of Kansas City’s 100 Most Influential African Americans and was named among the Outstanding Black Alumni at Marshall University. In 2019, Wright was a Dean’s Distinguished Speaker for the Lewis College of Business.

Each year, Marshall SHRM recognizes Marshall University alumni for outstanding human resource management achievements and distinguished service in their profession, community, and alma mater through its awards process. Last year’s inductees included Bruce Felder, director of human resources at Marshall, and Dr. Margie McInerney, professor of Management at Marshall.

The new Outstanding Young Professional Award will annually recognize outstanding Human Resource Management graduates whose achievements in the past 15 years have been significant to Marshall University, to the general welfare of their communities, and to their profession and the business world.

Following her master’s degree in human resource management from Marshall University in 2014, Kourtney Hamrick began her career as an HR generalist with Georgia Pacific in Emporia, Virginia. Shortly thereafter, she relocated with her husband to Greeneville, Tennessee, to become an HR leader with Parker Hannifin’s Pump and Motor Division. Hamrick recently received a promotion as HR Manager of two locations with Parker Hannifin located in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and Youngstown, Ohio.

In her experience, Hamrick has helped drive continuous improvement through employee engagement/empowerment led and participated in global business initiatives and projects, has been a key frontline leader training facilitator for Parker Hannifin across the United States, and established key community partnerships and programs for the succession planning of her locations. In 2017, she served as Marshall SHRM’s guest speaker at the annual homecoming speaker series.

Zack Stone is the vice president and human resource manager at City National Bank in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. In his role, he works as a strategic partner with all areas of the organization to develop strategies, implement positive change and promote a corporate culture that values ethics, accountability and a collaborative work environment.

Prior to working at CNB, Stone was the director of human resources at Fruth Pharmacy. He graduated from Marshall University in 2008 with a master’s degree in human resource management, and in 2006 from West Liberty University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Stone has served as a guest speaker to several business classes and to Marshall SHRM’s annual homecoming speaker series in 2018.

A virtual event will be held during the fall semester to celebrate the Hall of Distinction inductees and the Outstanding Young HR Professional Award recipients.

For more information about the Marshall SHRM chapter, please contact Glen Midkiff by e-mailing midkiff2@marshall.edu or calling 304-696-3431.