April 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, April 24, 2021 - 08:35

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

CCSO21-0595 04/23/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-01831 04/23/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-01829 04/23/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-01830 04/23/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-01828 04/23/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-01827 04/23/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0594 04/23/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-01826 04/23/2021 B & E Open
HPD21-01825 04/23/2021 Sexual abuse in the first degree Open
CCSOj21-0592 04/23/2021 Runaway Open
HPD21-01824 04/23/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-01823 04/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-0593 04/23/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-0591 04/23/2021 Possession of Deadly Weapons by Minors; Possession of Firearm on School Property Closed
HPD21-01822 04/23/2021 Battery Open
CCSO21-0590 04/23/2021   Open
CCSO21-0589 04/23/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
CCSO21-0588 04/23/2021 Threatening communications by electronic device Open