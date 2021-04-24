Most read
April 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0595
|04/23/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01831
|04/23/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-01829
|04/23/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01830
|04/23/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-01828
|04/23/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-01827
|04/23/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0594
|04/23/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01826
|04/23/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-01825
|04/23/2021
|Sexual abuse in the first degree
|Open
|CCSOj21-0592
|04/23/2021
|Runaway
|Open
|HPD21-01824
|04/23/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01823
|04/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-0593
|04/23/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-0591
|04/23/2021
|Possession of Deadly Weapons by Minors; Possession of Firearm on School Property
|Closed
|HPD21-01822
|04/23/2021
|Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-0590
|04/23/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-0589
|04/23/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|CCSO21-0588
|04/23/2021
|Threatening communications by electronic device
|Open