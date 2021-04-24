Most read
LEGAL: New Mexico Abolishes Qualified Immunity
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday signed House Bill 4, which will prohibit all government officials from using a qualified immunity defense in state civil court.
The doctrine remains in place at the federal level, though it has been the topic of much debate since the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd. New Mexico's law will allow victims of government malfeasance to pursue recourse through state litigation.
Read more at Reason.