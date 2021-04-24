ENTERTAINMENT: Did Politics Ruin the Oscars?

You can see those problems in the public's relationship to the movies up for best picture, the ceremony's top award.

For one thing, it's not clear anyone has seen any of the movies nominated. For another, it's not even clear that anyone has heard of them. OK, fine, I don't actually mean anyone. I'm taking a little bit of dramatic license here. (I myself have somehow seen all eight of them.) But this is the biggest event on the Hollywood awards calendar, the biggest night of the year for Tinseltown. It's the night when America celebrates the movies. Yet this year, almost no one is paying attention.

