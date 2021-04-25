Most read
April 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-01847
|04/24/2021
|DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION OR REVOCATION
|Closed
|CCSO21-0596
|04/24/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-01845
|04/24/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-01846
|04/24/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-0600
|04/24/2021
|JOYRIDING
|Open
|HPD21-01844
|04/24/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-01843
|04/24/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|CCSO21-0599
|04/24/2021
|Tresspassing
|Open
|CCSO21-0598
|04/24/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-01842
|04/24/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01841
|04/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01840
|04/24/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01839
|04/24/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|HPD21-01838
|04/24/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-0597
|04/24/2021
|Domestic Assault; Obstructing officer; Unlawful restraint
|Closed
|HPD21-01833
|04/24/2021
|Information Report
|Open
|HPD21-01835
|04/24/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-01836
|04/24/2021
|runaway juvenile; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft; Theft of Rental Vehicle
|Open
|HPD21-01832
|04/24/2021
|Information Report
|Closed
|HPD21-01834
|04/24/2021
|Possession of Marijuana; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed