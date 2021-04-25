April 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, April 25, 2021 - 07:40

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-01847 04/24/2021 DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION OR REVOCATION Closed
CCSO21-0596 04/24/2021   Closed
HPD21-01845 04/24/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-01846 04/24/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
CCSO21-0600 04/24/2021 JOYRIDING Open
HPD21-01844 04/24/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-01843 04/24/2021 Information Report Open
CCSO21-0599 04/24/2021 Tresspassing Open
CCSO21-0598 04/24/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-01842 04/24/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-01841 04/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-01840 04/24/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-01839 04/24/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed
HPD21-01838 04/24/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-0597 04/24/2021 Domestic Assault; Obstructing officer; Unlawful restraint Closed
HPD21-01833 04/24/2021 Information Report Open
HPD21-01835 04/24/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-01836 04/24/2021 runaway juvenile; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft; Theft of Rental Vehicle Open
HPD21-01832 04/24/2021 Information Report Closed
HPD21-01834 04/24/2021 Possession of Marijuana; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
