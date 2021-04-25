MURC announces research awards for faculty and undergraduates

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Research Corporation has announced the winners of the Summer 2021 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards and the Fall 2021 John Marshall Scholars Award program.

The 14 awardees of the Summer 2021 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards will receive a $4,000 stipend, and $1,000 is provided for the participating faculty mentor. The program is open to students in the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, College of Health Professions and the Honors College.

Summer 2021 awardees are:

Abdelgaber, Yousef (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences) -- Intelligent Additive Fabrication of Bio-compatible Bone Scaffolds using Artificial Intelligence Models

Assif, Layne (College of Health Professions) -- The study of bone density in Felis

Bacon, Cassie (College of Science) -- Characterizing Plant Biodiversity and Fire Regimes in West Virginia Shortleaf Pine Stands

Cartwright, Caroline (College of Science) -- The study of trabecular bone density in recent modern humans

Dolin, Payton (College of Arts and Media) – Ideas Within: Recollecting the Life of Memphis Tennessee Garrison

Flinn, Brendin (College of Science) -- Culturing of Human Cardiomyocytes Generated from Stem Cell Differentiation

Grigore, Audrey (College of Science) -- Peroxisomes and Alcohol-related Liver Disease

Joseph, Kara (Honors College) -- Determining the Effect of Bioaccumulated Manganese in Algae Used as a Food Source on Tardigrade Anhydrobiotic Processes

Jurskis, Lilly (College of Liberal Arts) -- Did Walt Whitman Co-Author ‘Rambles Among Words’?

Lysandrou, Yiannakis (College of Science) -- Synthesis of a Metal Ion Sensor Based on an Anthranaphthyridone Core

O’Dell Hayden (College of Science) -- Using Fluorescence Confocal Microscopy and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy to Determine the Role of Reactive Oxygen Species in Cryptobiosis

Shoemaker, Eric (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences) -- Crowdsourcing Infrastructure Management Application (CIMA)

Sperry, Richard (College of Arts and Media) – Two Bits

Wall, Andrew (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences) -- A Secure Data Collection and Storage Mechanism for Internet of Drones

The two awardees of the John Marshall Scholars Award program will receive a semester-long, four course reassigned time commitment. Since its inception, the John Marshall Scholars program has supported the creative discovery and research work of faculty members from the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences and the library.

Fall 2021 Awardees Are:

Sarah McDermott (College of Arts and Media) – Plug and Buffer

Dr. Kat Williams (College of Liberal Arts) -- “The Kid:” From Philadelphia, Japan and Back. Edith Houghton’s Life in Baseball

For more information about the research awards or upcoming proposals, visit www.marshall.edu/murc.