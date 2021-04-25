Most read
- LEGAL: New Mexico Abolishes Qualified Immunity
- April 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Reed Named New Marshall Drinko Fellow
- April 22 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Marshall’s Society for Human Resource Management honors alumni as Hall of Distinction inductees, Outstanding Young HR Professionals
- April 23 - 29 WV Marquee Cinema Times
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- Two Women Arrested in West Huntington Drug Raids
MURC announces research awards for faculty and undergraduates
The 14 awardees of the Summer 2021 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards will receive a $4,000 stipend, and $1,000 is provided for the participating faculty mentor. The program is open to students in the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, College of Health Professions and the Honors College.
Summer 2021 awardees are:
- Abdelgaber, Yousef (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences) -- Intelligent Additive Fabrication of Bio-compatible Bone Scaffolds using Artificial Intelligence Models
- Assif, Layne (College of Health Professions) -- The study of bone density in Felis
- Bacon, Cassie (College of Science) -- Characterizing Plant Biodiversity and Fire Regimes in West Virginia Shortleaf Pine Stands
- Cartwright, Caroline (College of Science) -- The study of trabecular bone density in recent modern humans
- Dolin, Payton (College of Arts and Media) – Ideas Within: Recollecting the Life of Memphis Tennessee Garrison
- Flinn, Brendin (College of Science) -- Culturing of Human Cardiomyocytes Generated from Stem Cell Differentiation
- Grigore, Audrey (College of Science) -- Peroxisomes and Alcohol-related Liver Disease
- Joseph, Kara (Honors College) -- Determining the Effect of Bioaccumulated Manganese in Algae Used as a Food Source on Tardigrade Anhydrobiotic Processes
- Jurskis, Lilly (College of Liberal Arts) -- Did Walt Whitman Co-Author ‘Rambles Among Words’?
- Lysandrou, Yiannakis (College of Science) -- Synthesis of a Metal Ion Sensor Based on an Anthranaphthyridone Core
- O’Dell Hayden (College of Science) -- Using Fluorescence Confocal Microscopy and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy to Determine the Role of Reactive Oxygen Species in Cryptobiosis
- Shoemaker, Eric (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences) -- Crowdsourcing Infrastructure Management Application (CIMA)
- Sperry, Richard (College of Arts and Media) – Two Bits
- Wall, Andrew (College of Engineering and Computer Sciences) -- A Secure Data Collection and Storage Mechanism for Internet of Drones
The two awardees of the John Marshall Scholars Award program will receive a semester-long, four course reassigned time commitment. Since its inception, the John Marshall Scholars program has supported the creative discovery and research work of faculty members from the College of Science, College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences and the library.
Fall 2021 Awardees Are:
- Sarah McDermott (College of Arts and Media) – Plug and Buffer
- Dr. Kat Williams (College of Liberal Arts) -- “The Kid:” From Philadelphia, Japan and Back. Edith Houghton’s Life in Baseball
For more information about the research awards or upcoming proposals, visit www.marshall.edu/murc.