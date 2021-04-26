Marshall School of Physical Therapy to hold White Coat Ceremony April 30

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Physical Therapy will hold its 8th and 9th annual White Coat Ceremony and a new Hooding/Awards Ceremony at the New Baptist Church Friday, April 30.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the white coat ceremony last year was postponed for the Class of 2022. The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage that marks a student's transition into the second year of the program, where they will start full-time clinical experiences, according to Chair/Program Director Dr. Scott Davis. This will be the first time that the School of Physical Therapy has hosted the Hooding/Awards Ceremony. The program will be graduating its 7th cohort (Class of 2021).

The White Coat Ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. April 30 at the New Baptist Church, located at 610 28th Street in Huntington. The Hooding Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and culminate in an awards ceremony for graduates.

Thirty-seven students from the Class of 2022 and 35 students from the Class of 2023 will receive their white coats, and 38 graduates from the Class of 2021 will participate in the Hooding/Award Ceremony.

Schedule of Events for White Coat Ceremony and Hooding/Awards Ceremony

2:30-2:40 p.m. White Coat Presentation (Classes of 2022 and 2023)

Introductions by Dr. D. Scott Davis PT, Ed.D., OCS (Chair)

2:40-2:55 p.m. Keynote Speaker Tim O’Toole PT

Director, Outpatient Rehab Services King’s Daughters Medical Center

2:55-4:15 p.m. Cloaking Ceremony Dr. Scott Davis

Class of 2022

Class of 2023

4:15-4:30 p.m. Closing Remarks Dr. Laura Stephens (Class of 2023 Faculty Liaison)

6:00 p.m. Welcome and Introduction of Faculty and Staff

Dr. D. Scott Davis PT, M.S., Ed.D., OCS (Chair/Program Director/Professor)

Hooding Ceremony

Dr. Scott Davis

Faculty Address

Dr. Ashley Mason

Presentation of Awards

Dr. Gretchen Pfost PT, DPT, NCS

Outstanding Student Clinician Award

Dr. Ashley Mason PT, DPT, ATC, PCS

Outstanding Clinical Educator Award

Dr. Sujoy Bose PT, BSPT, DPT, MHS, CCS

Outstanding Academic Achievement Award

Dr. Brad Profitt PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS, DC, CFCE

Outstanding Performance on the Mock Board Examination Award

Dr. Melanie Lambert PT, DPT, OCS, MTC

Outstanding Service & Citizenship Award

Dr. Saurabh Mehta, PT, Ph.D.

Outstanding Student Research Award

Dr. Scott Davis PT, MS, Ed.D., OCS

Stephen J. Kopp Leadership Award

Graduate Address

Jared Tucker (President, Class of 2021)