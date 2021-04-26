Most read
Marshall School of Physical Therapy to hold White Coat Ceremony April 30
The White Coat Ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. April 30 at the New Baptist Church, located at 610 28th Street in Huntington. The Hooding Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and culminate in an awards ceremony for graduates.
Thirty-seven students from the Class of 2022 and 35 students from the Class of 2023 will receive their white coats, and 38 graduates from the Class of 2021 will participate in the Hooding/Award Ceremony.
Schedule of Events for White Coat Ceremony and Hooding/Awards Ceremony
2:30-2:40 p.m. White Coat Presentation (Classes of 2022 and 2023)
Introductions by Dr. D. Scott Davis PT, Ed.D., OCS (Chair)
2:40-2:55 p.m. Keynote Speaker Tim O’Toole PT
Director, Outpatient Rehab Services King’s Daughters Medical Center
2:55-4:15 p.m. Cloaking Ceremony Dr. Scott Davis
Class of 2022
Class of 2023
4:15-4:30 p.m. Closing Remarks Dr. Laura Stephens (Class of 2023 Faculty Liaison)
6:00 p.m. Welcome and Introduction of Faculty and Staff
Dr. D. Scott Davis PT, M.S., Ed.D., OCS (Chair/Program Director/Professor)
Hooding Ceremony
Dr. Scott Davis
Faculty Address
Dr. Ashley Mason
Presentation of Awards
Dr. Gretchen Pfost PT, DPT, NCS
Outstanding Student Clinician Award
Dr. Ashley Mason PT, DPT, ATC, PCS
Outstanding Clinical Educator Award
Dr. Sujoy Bose PT, BSPT, DPT, MHS, CCS
Outstanding Academic Achievement Award
Dr. Brad Profitt PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS, DC, CFCE
Outstanding Performance on the Mock Board Examination Award
Dr. Melanie Lambert PT, DPT, OCS, MTC
Outstanding Service & Citizenship Award
Dr. Saurabh Mehta, PT, Ph.D.
Outstanding Student Research Award
Dr. Scott Davis PT, MS, Ed.D., OCS
Stephen J. Kopp Leadership Award
Graduate Address
Jared Tucker (President, Class of 2021)