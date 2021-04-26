Most read
Marshall School of Nursing to hold recognition ceremony for 2020 and 2021 graduates April 30
Monday, April 26, 2021 - 15:57 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
To accommodate social distancing and university guidelines, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) graduates will be honored in the Don Morris Room at the Memorial Student Center at 6 p.m. and the M.S.N. graduates will be honored at the City Hall Auditorium at 7 p.m.
The recognition ceremony is the culmination of nursing students’ education, said Dr. Denise Landry, chair of the Marshall School of Nursing.
“Thankfully we are able to take this opportunity to recognize the achievements of our graduates,” Landry said. “Last year, because of COVID-19, we were unable to hold our annual recognition ceremony. We are grateful that this year we are able to recognize our 2020 and 2021 graduates, all of whom have worked very hard during a pandemic to obtain their degrees.
Graduates will be honored from the spring 2020 class, fall 2020 class and spring 2021 class.