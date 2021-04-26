Most read
- LEGAL: New Mexico Abolishes Qualified Immunity
- April 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- April 24 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Marshall University approved for new gastroenterology fellowship
- Award winners, retirees to be recognized in virtual faculty meeting
- OPINION: Matt Welch - When Everything Is 'Systemic Racism,' People Will Tune Out the Term
- Reed Named New Marshall Drinko Fellow
- SHELLY REUBEN: Parking Space: A Love Story! Chapter 16 - A Puzzlement
Body of Possible "Missing Person" Awaiting Medical Examiner's ID
Officers with the Police Department’s Patrol Bureau responded to reports of a deceased person at approximately 9 a.m. Monday, April 26, in the wooded area, which is located near Huntington’s eastern city limits between 8th and 10th streets in Altizer.
Officers discovered a body whose identity is still waiting to be confirmed by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office. However, initial observations led investigators to believe the body is that of a missing person from Cabell County. The Huntington detachment of the West Virginia State Police is investigating the missing person case.
Huntington Police detectives and the Forensic Investigation Unit are assisting state troopers with the investigation of the scene where the body was found.
At this time, there is no information that leads investigators to believe there are any safety concerns for the general public.