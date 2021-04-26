Body of Possible "Missing Person" Awaiting Medical Examiner's ID

The Huntington Police Department is assisting the West Virginia State Police with an investigation of a body that was found Monday morning in a woo

ded area of the Altizer neighborhood.

Officers with the Police Department’s Patrol Bureau responded to reports of a deceased person at approximately 9 a.m. Monday, April 26, in the wooded area, which is located near Huntington’s eastern city limits between 8th and 10th streets in Altizer.

Officers discovered a body whose identity is still waiting to be confirmed by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office. However, initial observations led investigators to believe the body is that of a missing person from Cabell County. The Huntington detachment of the West Virginia State Police is investigating the missing person case.

Huntington Police detectives and the Forensic Investigation Unit are assisting state troopers with the investigation of the scene where the body was found.

At this time, there is no information that leads investigators to believe there are any safety concerns for the general public.