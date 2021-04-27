Solar Holler and Facing Hunger Announce Results of Joint Effort: 51,300 meals donated

Huntington, WV - Solar Holler and Facing Hunger Foodbank announced the results of their winter partnership. The organizations challenged their community to look into solar, and as folks engaged Solar Holler, the local Huntington business donated. Dan Conant, founder and CEO of Solar Holler, handed a $5700 check over to Facing Hunger.

“Our community stepped up. Our customers, our staff, our network spread word that we were fundraising for the foodbank, and we had the busiest winter in our history,” said Conant. “228 home- and business-owners spent about an hour with us understanding what solar could offer. With each conversation we committed another $25.”

Facing Hunger Foodbank has seen higher demand throughout the Covid pandemic, and has worked to increase their services to ensure every family hit by the related economic downtown could put food on the table.

“Over this past winter, demand was about 25% higher than average,” said Cyndi Kirkhart, CEO of Facing Hunger. “When Solar Holler called it was easy to say ‘yes!.’ We helped spread word about their good work, and Solar Holler’s financial support will help us continue keeping up with the elevated levels of hunger and food insecurity.”

Facing Hunger works with over 250 partner organizations throughout their 17-county service area of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio to deliver food daily. Their model aims to maximize the impact of the resources they receive, turning every dollar donated into 9 meals.

Holly Mount, Huntington City Councilor and registered nurse, was one of the 228 who connected with Solar Holler through the foodbank partnership.

“We thought solar would be way too expensive, but after an hour with one of Solar Holler’s staff, it was just obvious solar was the smart financial choice,” said Mount. “We knew that going solar was ecologically-responsible. Going solar through this partnership meant we were also making the socially-responsible decision. The partnership between Solar Holler and Facing Hunger really rounded out the entire experience for us.”

Holly Mount and her family are currently having 28 solar panels installed at their home in Huntington.

Solar Holler is bringing the next generation of energy production to our ancient mountains, and strengthening our communities with union employment. Solar Holler relentlessly pursues innovative approaches that bring solar within reach of all Appalachians, starting with low-interest financing options with no upfront cost. Solar Holler has helped dozens of businesses, nonprofits, and churches, and hundreds of homes go solar across West Virginia, southern Ohio, and eastern Kentucky.

Facing Hunger Foodbank provides nutritious canned, boxed, fresh, frozen, and prepared food to nearly 130,000 individuals annually. This food is recovered and secured from restaurants, supermarkets, food distributors, the USDA, farmers, wholesalers, sportsmen, and through food and fund drives. Facing Hunger Foodbank distributes emergency food through 252 Partner Agencies and Programs including soup kitchens, neighborhood centers, family crisis centers, and homeless shelters for adults and children. By accessing food from the Foodbank rather than purchasing from commercial outlets, each of these Partner Agencies has expanded resources to advance their own missions. Facing Hunger Foodbank serves those who are hungry throughout the Foodbank’s 4,538 -square-mile service area including: Cabell, Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties in West Virginia. Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties in Kentucky and Lawrence County, Ohio.