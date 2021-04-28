April 27 Huntington Police Department Incident Report

 Wednesday, April 28, 2021 - 09:40

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-01883 04/27/2021 DUI less than .150; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage; No Proof of Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
CCSO21-0620 04/27/2021 Falsely reporting an emergency incident Closed
HPD21-01884 04/27/2021 Disorderly Conduct Open
HPD21-01882 04/27/2021 TRESPASS; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
MPD21-0148 04/27/2021 False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more Open
HPD21-01881 04/27/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
CCSOj21-0619 04/27/2021   Closed
MPD21-0147 04/27/2021 Grand Larceny Closed
HPD21-01879 04/27/2021   Closed
CCSOj21-0618 04/27/2021   Closed
CCSOj21-0617 04/27/2021   Closed
HPD21-01880 04/27/2021 Grand Larceny; Sexual assault in the first degree Open
IHPD21-01880 04/27/2021   Open
CCSO21-0616 04/27/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-01878 04/27/2021 Harassment Open
HPD21-01876 04/27/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-01874 04/27/2021 Threatening communications by electronic device Open
HPD21-01875 04/27/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
