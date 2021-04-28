Most read
April 27 Huntington Police Department Incident Report
|HPD21-01883
|04/27/2021
|DUI less than .150; Leaving the Scene - Property Damage; No Proof of Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|CCSO21-0620
|04/27/2021
|Falsely reporting an emergency incident
|Closed
|HPD21-01884
|04/27/2021
|Disorderly Conduct
|Open
|HPD21-01882
|04/27/2021
|TRESPASS; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|MPD21-0148
|04/27/2021
|False Pretenses with value of $1000 or more
|Open
|HPD21-01881
|04/27/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSOj21-0619
|04/27/2021
|Closed
|MPD21-0147
|04/27/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-01879
|04/27/2021
|Closed
|CCSOj21-0618
|04/27/2021
|Closed
|CCSOj21-0617
|04/27/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-01880
|04/27/2021
|Grand Larceny; Sexual assault in the first degree
|Open
|IHPD21-01880
|04/27/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-0616
|04/27/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01878
|04/27/2021
|Harassment
|Open
|HPD21-01876
|04/27/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-01874
|04/27/2021
|Threatening communications by electronic device
|Open
|HPD21-01875
|04/27/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed