WV MARQUEE CINEMAS SHOWTIMES April 30- May 6

Only one new film launches in wide release --- Separation, a horror thriller with mom and dad's divorce impacting their daughter in a supernatural manner.

The Resort, a hunting for a spook in Hawaii, opens at some cinematic venues.

For the week's flashback, Tremors comes to screens.

Assuming the virus infections continue dwendling, the studios intend to step up releases, though, some studios will continue to day and date some type of at home "streaming" availability:

Spiral, Those who Wish Me Dead, Cruella, Quiet Place Part Two, Furious 9, and The Black Widow.

Separation

8-year-old Jenny is constantly caught in the middle of the feuding between her lawyer mother Maggie (Mamie Gummer) and artist father Jeff. When Maggie is tragically killed in a hit-and-run, Jeff and Jenny try to piece together a new life.

Resort

Lex is a writer obsessed with the paranormal. For her birthday, Lex's friends decide to take her to an abandoned resort, supposedly the haunt of an infamous ghost. Just as Lex decides that this was just an urban legend, her friends start to disappear one by one,

Tremors

A small Nevada town is plagued by deadly underground creatures in this classic horror-action comedy. Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward star as reluctant handymen-turned-monster killers (“This valley is just one long smorgasbord!”) who get a helping hand from Michael Gross and Reba McEntire as a resourceful—and well-armed—survivalist couple. (“You didn’t get penetration even with the elephant gun!”) Rated PG-13

BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA

Separation (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:15



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) Reserved; dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 9:00

Sat: 12:10, 9:00

Sun: 12:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) Reserved; subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:30

Sat: 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:10, 6:40, 9:30

Sun: 12:40, 3:10, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Mortal Kombat (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:10, 9:40

Sat: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:10, 9:40

Sun: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00



The Girl Who Believes In Miracles (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Mon - Thu: 3:25, 6:25



The Unholy (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Nobody (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:20



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00



Tom & Jerry (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 9:55

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:55, 9:55

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:55

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:55



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sat: 12:15, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:15, 3:45, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45



Tremors (1990) (R) Reserved

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30

TRIADELPHIA, WV

HIGHLANDS 14

Separation (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:20, 6:30, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15

Tue: 7:45 PM



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:40 PM

Tue: 7:15 PM



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 6:40, 9:30

Sat: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sun: 3:40, 6:40



Mortal Kombat (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:10, 9:40

Sat: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:10, 9:40

Sun: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00

Tue: 6:30, 7:30



The Girl Who Believes In Miracles (PG)

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 6:45 PM



The Unholy (PG-13)

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:40 PM



Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 7:10 PM



Nobody (R)

Fri: 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20

Tue: 8:00 PM



Chaos Walking (PG-13)

Fri: 3:30, 9:10

Sat: 12:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 7:00 PM



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Tue: 6:40 PM



Tom & Jerry (PG)

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 7:20 PM



The Little Things (R)

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:10, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 6:30 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:50 PM



Tremors (1990) (R)

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 7:50 PM

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

SHOWPLACE 4

Mortal Kombat (R) Crude Comments; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



The Girl Who Believes In Miracles (PG) Brief Fight; Brief Smoking; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:10 PM

Sun: 12:10, 3:10



The Unholy (PG-13) Language; Terror; Violence

Fri & Sat: 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 7:10 PM



Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13) Brief Language; Creature Terror; Intense Action Violence

Fri & Sat: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Fri & Sat: 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

CHARLESTON, WV

SOUTHRIDGE

Separation (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:15



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) MXC; Reserved; subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) Reserved; dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 9:00

Sat: 12:10, 9:00

Sun: 12:10 PM

Mon - Thu: 3:10 PM



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) Reserved; subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 6:10 PM

Sat & Sun: 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 6:10 PM



Mortal Kombat (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Mortal Kombat (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:10

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



The Girl Who Believes In Miracles (PG) Reserved

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



The Unholy (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35, 9:45

Sat: 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:05, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50



Nobody (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:20



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00



Tom & Jerry (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:05, 8:55

Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 8:55

Sun: 12:05, 3:05

Mon - Thu: 3:05 PM



Tremors (1990) (R) Reserved

Fri: 6:30 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 6:30 PM

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

Separation (R) Brief Drug Use; Language; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:15



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) Bloody Images; Language; subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 6:40, 9:30

Sat: 3:40, 6:40, 9:30

Sun: 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 6:40 PM



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) Bloody Images; Violence; dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:40 PM

Mon - Thu: 3:40 PM



Mortal Kombat (R) Crude Comments; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:10, 9:40

Sat: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:10, 9:40

Sun: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00



Voyagers (PG-13) Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Sexual Assault; Some Strong Sexuality; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



The Girl Who Believes In Miracles (PG) Brief Fight; Brief Smoking; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



The Unholy (PG-13) Language; Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13) Brief Language; Creature Terror; Intense Action Violence

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Nobody (R) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri: 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:20



The Courier (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Partial Nudity; Smoking; Violence

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00



Tom & Jerry (PG) Brief Language; Cartoon Violence; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 5:30, 8:00

Sat: 12:10, 2:45, 5:30, 8:00

Sun: 12:10, 2:45, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 3:00, 5:45, 8:30

Sat: 12:35, 3:00, 5:45, 8:30

Sun: 12:35, 3:00, 5:45

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 5:45



Tremors (1990) (R) Action; Bloody Images; Creature Terror; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Violence

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



A Father's Fight () Parental Guidance; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Sat: 12:00, 2:25, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Sun: 12:00, 2:25, 4:45, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:45, 7:10

WYTHEVILLE, VA

WYTHEVILLE 8

Mortal Kombat (R) Crude Comments; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:10, 9:40

Sat: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:10, 9:40

Sun: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00

Tue: 6:30, 7:00



The Girl Who Believes In Miracles (PG) Brief Fight; Brief Smoking; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 6:45 PM



The Unholy (PG-13) Language; Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13) Brief Language; Creature Terror; Intense Action Violence

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:50 PM



Nobody (R) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri: 2:25, 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20

Tue: 7:20 PM



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 9:35

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Tue: 6:40 PM



Tom & Jerry (PG) Brief Language; Cartoon Violence; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:20, 9:15

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20