School of Medicine to mark 41st graduation and investiture

 Wednesday, April 28, 2021 - 21:53 Updated 4 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.—The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will hold its 41st annual graduation and investiture at 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

 

The ceremony includes the awarding of 74 Doctor of Medicine degrees, four Doctor of Philosophy degrees in biomedical research, the school’s first combined Doctor of Medicine-Doctor of Philosophy degree and recognition of the School of Medicine honorary alumnus. C. Douglas Phillips, M.D., a 1984 alumnus and professor of radiology and director of head and neck imaging at Weill Cornell Medicine, will deliver the keynote address to the Class of 2021.