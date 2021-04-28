Most read
School of Medicine to mark 41st graduation and investiture
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 - 21:53 Updated 4 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The ceremony includes the awarding of 74 Doctor of Medicine degrees, four Doctor of Philosophy degrees in biomedical research, the school’s first combined Doctor of Medicine-Doctor of Philosophy degree and recognition of the School of Medicine honorary alumnus. C. Douglas Phillips, M.D., a 1984 alumnus and professor of radiology and director of head and neck imaging at Weill Cornell Medicine, will deliver the keynote address to the Class of 2021.