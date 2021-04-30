April 29 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Friday, April 30, 2021 - 07:50

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

CCSO21-0635 04/29/2021 Defective Equipment; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-01917 04/29/2021   Open
CCSO21-0634 04/29/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing Open
HPD21-01914 04/29/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-01916 04/29/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value of $1000 or more Open
HPD21-01915 04/29/2021 Domestic Battery; False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Closed
CCSOj21-0633 04/29/2021 Threats of terrorist acts Open
IHPD21-01913 04/29/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony Open
HPD21-01912 04/29/2021 Recovered Stolen Auto Closed
CCSO21-0629 04/29/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
HPD21-01911 04/29/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-01910 04/29/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-01909 04/29/2021 B & E Open
CCSO21-0627 04/29/2021 Found Property Closed
HPD21-01908 04/29/2021   Closed
HPD21-01907 04/29/2021 Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; Littering; Open Container Closed
HPD21-01906 04/29/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed