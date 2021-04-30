Most read
April 29 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0635
|04/29/2021
|Defective Equipment; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01917
|04/29/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-0634
|04/29/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Tresspassing
|Open
|HPD21-01914
|04/29/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-01916
|04/29/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value of $1000 or more
|Open
|HPD21-01915
|04/29/2021
|Domestic Battery; False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Closed
|CCSOj21-0633
|04/29/2021
|Threats of terrorist acts
|Open
|IHPD21-01913
|04/29/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony
|Open
|HPD21-01912
|04/29/2021
|Recovered Stolen Auto
|Closed
|CCSO21-0629
|04/29/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-01911
|04/29/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-01910
|04/29/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01909
|04/29/2021
|B & E
|Open
|CCSO21-0627
|04/29/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|HPD21-01908
|04/29/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-01907
|04/29/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; Littering; Open Container
|Closed
|HPD21-01906
|04/29/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed