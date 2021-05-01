April 30 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, May 1, 2021 - 08:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

CCSO21-0644 04/30/2021 Defective Equipment; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-01939 04/30/2021 Found Property Closed
CCSO21-0643 04/30/2021   Closed
HPD21-01936 04/30/2021 Petit Larceny; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-01938 04/30/2021 information report Closed
HPD21-01937 04/30/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0642 04/30/2021 Expired Registration; Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI; No Operator's License Closed
HPD21-01934 04/30/2021 Battery Closed
HPD21-01933 04/30/2021 information report Open
CCSO21-0641 04/30/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor Closed
CCSO21-0640 04/30/2021 Fugitive From Justice; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-0639 04/30/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-01932 04/30/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-01935 04/30/2021 B & E Auto Open
CCSO21-0638 04/30/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-01931 04/30/2021 information report Open
HPD21-01929 04/30/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-01928 04/30/2021 B & E Auto; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-01927 04/30/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-01926 04/30/2021 Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed
HPD21-01930 04/30/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed
HPD21-01925 04/30/2021 False Pretenses with value of less than $1000 Open
CCSO21-0637 04/30/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-0636 04/30/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Closed
HPD21-01923 04/30/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-01922 04/30/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-01921 04/30/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-01919 04/30/2021   Open
CHPD21-01920 04/30/2021   Closed
HPD21-01920 04/30/2021 Deceased Person Open
CHPD21-01918 04/30/2021 Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices Open
HPD21-01918 04/30/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000 Open
