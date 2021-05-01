Most read
April 30 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0644
|04/30/2021
|Defective Equipment; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01939
|04/30/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|CCSO21-0643
|04/30/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-01936
|04/30/2021
|Petit Larceny; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-01938
|04/30/2021
|information report
|Closed
|HPD21-01937
|04/30/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0642
|04/30/2021
|Expired Registration; Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI; No Operator's License
|Closed
|HPD21-01934
|04/30/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-01933
|04/30/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-0641
|04/30/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSO21-0640
|04/30/2021
|Fugitive From Justice; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-0639
|04/30/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01932
|04/30/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-01935
|04/30/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSO21-0638
|04/30/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-01931
|04/30/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-01929
|04/30/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01928
|04/30/2021
|B & E Auto; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-01927
|04/30/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01926
|04/30/2021
|Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|HPD21-01930
|04/30/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|HPD21-01925
|04/30/2021
|False Pretenses with value of less than $1000
|Open
|CCSO21-0637
|04/30/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-0636
|04/30/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-01923
|04/30/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-01922
|04/30/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01921
|04/30/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-01919
|04/30/2021
|Open
|CHPD21-01920
|04/30/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-01920
|04/30/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CHPD21-01918
|04/30/2021
|Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices
|Open
|HPD21-01918
|04/30/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Open