May 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0664
|05/03/2021
|Expired Registration; Insurance Required
|Closed
|HPD21-01982
|05/03/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSOj21-0665
|05/03/2021
|Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Defective Equipment; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-01981
|05/03/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|HPD21-01980
|05/03/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-0663
|05/03/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-01977
|05/03/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony
|Closed
|HPD21-01976
|05/03/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-01978
|05/03/2021
|Harassment
|Open
|HPD21-01979
|05/03/2021
|B & E Auto; Grand Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0157
|05/03/2021
|Unknown Charge
|Open
|HPD21-01974
|05/03/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|IHPD21-01972
|05/03/2021
|Open
|IHPD21-01971
|05/03/2021
|Open
|HPD21-01973
|05/03/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-01969
|05/03/2021
|Panhandling/Begging Money; TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-01975
|05/03/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-01970
|05/03/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|CCSOF21-0661
|05/03/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-0662
|05/03/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-01968
|05/03/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-0660
|05/03/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-01966
|05/03/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|MPD21-0156
|05/03/2021
|Parked Motor Vehicle On Controlled Access Highway
|Closed
|CCSO21-0659
|05/03/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|AHPD21-01963
|05/03/2021
|Open
|HPD21-01963
|05/03/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-01964
|05/03/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|CCSO21-0658
|05/03/2021
|DUI greater than .150; Failure to Maintain Control; Open Container in Vehicle; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-0657
|05/03/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed