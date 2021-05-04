May 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - 07:30

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

CCSO21-0664 05/03/2021 Expired Registration; Insurance Required Closed
HPD21-01982 05/03/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSOj21-0665 05/03/2021 Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Defective Equipment; Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-01981 05/03/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed
HPD21-01980 05/03/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-0663 05/03/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-01977 05/03/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony Closed
HPD21-01976 05/03/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-01978 05/03/2021 Harassment Open
HPD21-01979 05/03/2021 B & E Auto; Grand Larceny Open
MPD21-0157 05/03/2021 Unknown Charge Open
HPD21-01974 05/03/2021 TRESPASS Closed
IHPD21-01972 05/03/2021   Open
IHPD21-01971 05/03/2021   Open
HPD21-01973 05/03/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-01969 05/03/2021 Panhandling/Begging Money; TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-01975 05/03/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-01970 05/03/2021 Battery Closed
CCSOF21-0661 05/03/2021   Closed
CCSO21-0662 05/03/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-01968 05/03/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-0660 05/03/2021   Closed
HPD21-01966 05/03/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
MPD21-0156 05/03/2021 Parked Motor Vehicle On Controlled Access Highway Closed
CCSO21-0659 05/03/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
AHPD21-01963 05/03/2021   Open
HPD21-01963 05/03/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-01964 05/03/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
CCSO21-0658 05/03/2021 DUI greater than .150; Failure to Maintain Control; Open Container in Vehicle; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-0657 05/03/2021 Deceased Person Closed
