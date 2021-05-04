Most read
Second Saturday Market This Saturday at Heritage Station
A wide variety of vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. Vendors will offer everything from locally-produced books, stickers, upcycled clothing, home decor items, and fashion accessories.
“We are excited to welcome the new artists and vendors joining the market and to see the response of the customers that are coming to the bakery and The Red Caboose,” says Nomada Bakery owner Ariel Barcenas, “We are creating a fun atmosphere where people are excited to walk around and enjoy Heritage Station.” Co-hosts The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery will be open inside the Visitors Center and guests can also enjoy the shops at Heritage Station - Full Circle Gifts & Goods, Taps at Heritage, Birds of a Feather, and The Historic Hippie.
Vendors Include:
Handmade by Maylea - polymer clay jewelry
Sage Hollow Crafts - crochet stuffed animals and home goods
Amanda Hooser - stickers
Perfectly Imperfect Handmade Goods - leather jewelry and home goods
Heart Spun Handicrafts - handspun yarns
Ashley Morris - mixed media art
Myra Rollyson Yates/Suzanne Alexander - local authors
Zane Pinson - ceramics and mixed media art
Charlotte Tigchelaar - one-of-a-kind embroidery
Terry Buck - woodworking
Harbour House/Aly McGinnis - home goods
2wicethemaddness - upcycled clothing and one-of-a-kind artwork
Carter Taylor Seaton - author
The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings including local-interest books, bath & beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts, and souvenirs. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options. The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV. For more information visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom..