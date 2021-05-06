Most read
- May 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- IMAGES: Keith Albee (Modern Era)
- April 30 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Second Saturday Market This Saturday at Heritage Station
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2013 World of Wheels
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
Marquee Pullman offers Free "Fast and Furious" Catch Up
The schedule:
May 4 Too Fast Too Furious
May 14 Fast and Furious Toyko Drift
May 21 Fast and Furious
May 28 Fast Five
June 4 Fast and Furious 6
June 11 Furious 7
June 18 The Fate and the Furious
New for this week:
HERE TODAY follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal), who is going through a tough time in his life. He meets New York singer Emma Payge (Haddish) and they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.
WRATH OF MAN
A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.
WIZARD OF OZ
Follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy, Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, in the beloved musical based on the children's book by L. Frank Baum. This magnificent Technicolor production features Judy Garland in her star-making role (“Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore…”) and Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West. ("I’ll get you, my pretty…and your little dog too!")
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
HUNTINGTON, WV
TRAILER ▶
HERE TODAYPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause
DIRECTOR
Billy Crystal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References12:05PM3:30PM6:40PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
WRATH OF MANRAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Harnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei
DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
SEPARATIONRHorror
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Rupert Friend, Brian Cox, Madeline Brewer, Mamie Gummer, Violet McGraw
DIRECTOR
William Brent Bell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Drug Use; Language; Violence1:20PM4:20PM7:15PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAINRAnimation, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Natsuki Hanae, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Satoshi Hino, Hiro Shimono
DIRECTOR
Haruo Sotozaki
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Violence; dubbed12:40PM 2DBloody Images; Language; subtitled3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
MORTAL KOMBATRAction/Adventure
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada
DIRECTOR
Simon McQuoid
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude Comments; Language; Strong Bloody Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE GIRL WHO BELIEVES IN MIRACLESPGDrama/Family
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Mira Sorvino, Austyn Johnson, Burgess Jenkins, Tommi Rose, Stephanie Cood, Paul-Mikel Williams, Luke Harmon, Kevin Sorbo, Peter Coyote
DIRECTOR
Rich Correll
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Fight; Brief Smoking; Some Thematic Material12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:40PM
TRAILER ▶
NOBODYRAction/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksey Serebryakov, Christopher Lloyd
DIRECTOR
Ilya Naishuller
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE UNHOLYPG-13Horror
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown, Diogo Morgado, Cary Elwes
DIRECTOR
Evan Spiliotopoulos
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Terror; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
GODZILLA VS KONGPG-13SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Eiza González
DIRECTOR
Adam Wingard
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Creature Terror; Intense Action Violence12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
THE COURIERPG-13Drama
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Angus Wright
DIRECTOR
Dominic Cooke
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Partial Nudity; Smoking; Violence12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGONPGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang
DIRECTOR
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
TOM & JERRYPGAnimation/Comedy/Family
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby Cannavale
DIRECTOR
Tim Story
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Cartoon Violence; Rude Humor12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CROODS: A NEW AGEPGAnimation
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran
DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Peril; Rude Humor12:10PM2:45PM5:30PM8:00PM
TRAILER ▶
COME PLAYPG-13Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Terror12:35PM3:00PM5:45PM8:30PM
TRAILER ▶
THE WIZARD OF OZ (1939)PGMusical, Family
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr
DIRECTOR
Victor Fleming
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Scary Moments12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
A FATHER'S FIGHTAction/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Travis Hancock, Sarah Cleveland, John French, Lindsay Rawert, Jude Mowery, Noella Smith, Jeff McCuistion, Paul Lincks
DIRECTOR
Tyler Sansom
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DParental Guidance; Some Thematic Material12:00PM2:25PM4:45PM7:10PM9:35PM