Marquee Pullman offers Free "Fast and Furious" Catch Up

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, May 6, 2021 - 15:51 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Marquee Pullman offers Free "Fast and Furious" Catch Up

One of cinema's smash 'em up and hyper speed through the streets will finally debut its latest sequel "Furious 9" in mid June.

Marquee Pullman offers a FREE big screen chance to revisit the earlier films in the series on Friday night at 7 p.m. until the new film's release. 

The schedule:

 May 4 Too Fast Too Furious

May 14 Fast and Furious Toyko Drift

May 21 Fast and Furious

May 28 Fast Five

 June 4 Fast and Furious 6

June 11  Furious 7

June 18 The Fate and the Furious

 

 

New for this week: 

Marquee Pullman offers Free "Fast and Furious" Catch Up

 

HERE TODAY follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal), who is going through a tough time in his life. He meets New York singer Emma Payge (Haddish) and they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

 

WRATH OF MAN

Marquee Pullman offers Free "Fast and Furious" Catch Up

 A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

WIZARD OF OZ

 Follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy, Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, in the beloved musical based on the children's book by L. Frank Baum. This magnificent Technicolor production features Judy Garland in her star-making role (“Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore…”) and Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West. ("I’ll get you, my pretty…and your little dog too!")

 

 

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

HUNTINGTON, WV

 

Poster of Here TodayTRAILER ▶

HERE TODAYPG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 57 min.

CAST
Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause

DIRECTOR
Billy Crystal

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References12:05PM3:30PM6:40PM9:40PM


Poster of Wrath of ManTRAILER ▶

WRATH OF MANR

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Harnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:40PM

Poster of SeparationTRAILER ▶

SEPARATIONR

Horror
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Rupert Friend, Brian Cox, Madeline Brewer, Mamie Gummer, Violet McGraw

DIRECTOR
William Brent Bell

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Drug Use; Language; Violence1:20PM4:20PM7:15PM9:50PM

Mugen TrainTRAILER ▶

DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAINR

Animation, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 57 min.

CAST
Natsuki Hanae, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Satoshi Hino, Hiro Shimono

DIRECTOR
Haruo Sotozaki

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Violence; dubbed12:40PM 2DBloody Images; Language; subtitled3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM

Poster of Mortal KombatTRAILER ▶

MORTAL KOMBATR

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada

DIRECTOR
Simon McQuoid

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude Comments; Language; Strong Bloody Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM

Poster of The Girl Who Believes In MiraclesTRAILER ▶

THE GIRL WHO BELIEVES IN MIRACLESPG

Drama/Family
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Mira Sorvino, Austyn Johnson, Burgess Jenkins, Tommi Rose, Stephanie Cood, Paul-Mikel Williams, Luke Harmon, Kevin Sorbo, Peter Coyote

DIRECTOR
Rich Correll

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Fight; Brief Smoking; Some Thematic Material12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:40PM

Poster of NobodyTRAILER ▶

NOBODYR

Action/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksey Serebryakov, Christopher Lloyd

DIRECTOR
Ilya Naishuller

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM

Poster of The UnholyTRAILER ▶

THE UNHOLYPG-13

Horror
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown, Diogo Morgado, Cary Elwes

DIRECTOR
Evan Spiliotopoulos

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Terror; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM


Poster of Godzilla vs KongTRAILER ▶

GODZILLA VS KONGPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Eiza González

DIRECTOR
Adam Wingard

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Creature Terror; Intense Action Violence12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:05PM


Poster of The CourierTRAILER ▶

THE COURIERPG-13

Drama
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Angus Wright

DIRECTOR
Dominic Cooke

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Partial Nudity; Smoking; Violence12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM


Poster of Raya and the Last DragonTRAILER ▶

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGONPG

Animation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang

DIRECTOR
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM


Poster of Tom & JerryTRAILER ▶

TOM & JERRYPG

Animation/Comedy/Family
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby Cannavale

DIRECTOR
Tim Story

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Cartoon Violence; Rude Humor12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM

A New AgeTRAILER ▶

THE CROODS: A NEW AGEPG

Animation
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran

DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Peril; Rude Humor12:10PM2:45PM5:30PM8:00PM


Poster of Come PlayTRAILER ▶

COME PLAYPG-13

Horror
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.

DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Terror12:35PM3:00PM5:45PM8:30PM

Poster of The Wizard of Oz (1939)TRAILER ▶

THE WIZARD OF OZ (1939)PG

Musical, Family
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr

DIRECTOR
Victor Fleming

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Scary Moments12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM

Poster of A Father's FightTRAILER ▶

A FATHER'S FIGHT

Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Travis Hancock, Sarah Cleveland, John French, Lindsay Rawert, Jude Mowery, Noella Smith, Jeff McCuistion, Paul Lincks

DIRECTOR
Tyler Sansom

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DParental Guidance; Some Thematic Material12:00PM2:25PM4:45PM7:10PM9:35PM

 

 

 