Marquee Pullman offers Free "Fast and Furious" Catch Up

One of cinema's smash 'em up and hyper speed through the streets will finally debut its latest sequel "Furious 9" in mid June.

Marquee Pullman offers a FREE big screen chance to revisit the earlier films in the series on Friday night at 7 p.m. until the new film's release.

The schedule:

May 4 Too Fast Too Furious

May 14 Fast and Furious Toyko Drift

May 21 Fast and Furious

May 28 Fast Five

June 4 Fast and Furious 6

June 11 Furious 7

June 18 The Fate and the Furious

New for this week:

HERE TODAY follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal), who is going through a tough time in his life. He meets New York singer Emma Payge (Haddish) and they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

WRATH OF MAN

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

WIZARD OF OZ

Follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy, Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, in the beloved musical based on the children's book by L. Frank Baum. This magnificent Technicolor production features Judy Garland in her star-making role (“Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore…”) and Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West. ("I’ll get you, my pretty…and your little dog too!")

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

HUNTINGTON, WV

HERE TODAY PG-13

WRATH OF MAN R

SEPARATION R

DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAIN R

MORTAL KOMBAT R

THE GIRL WHO BELIEVES IN MIRACLES PG

NOBODY R

THE UNHOLY PG-13

GODZILLA VS KONG PG-13

THE COURIER PG-13

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON PG

TOM & JERRY PG

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE PG

COME PLAY PG-13

THE WIZARD OF OZ (1939) PG

A FATHER'S FIGHT

Comedy1 hr. 57 min.Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa KrauseBilly CrystalAction/Adventure/Comedy1 hr. 58 min.Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Harnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia OpareiGuy RitchieHorror1 hr. 47 min.Rupert Friend, Brian Cox, Madeline Brewer, Mamie Gummer, Violet McGrawWilliam Brent BellAnimation, Action/Adventure1 hr. 57 min.Natsuki Hanae, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Satoshi Hino, Hiro ShimonoHaruo SotozakiAction/Adventure1 hr. 50 min.Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki SanadaSimon McQuoidDrama/Family1 hr. 40 min.Mira Sorvino, Austyn Johnson, Burgess Jenkins, Tommi Rose, Stephanie Cood, Paul-Mikel Williams, Luke Harmon, Kevin Sorbo, Peter CoyoteRich CorrellAction/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 32 min.Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksey Serebryakov, Christopher LloydIlya NaishullerHorror1 hr. 39 min.Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown, Diogo Morgado, Cary ElwesEvan SpiliotopoulosSciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 53 min.Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Eiza GonzálezAdam WingardDrama1 hr. 51 min.Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Angus WrightDominic CookeAnimation/Action/Adventure1 hr. 54 min.Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac WangDon Hall, Carlos López EstradaAnimation/Comedy/Family1 hr. 41 min.Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby CannavaleTim StoryAnimation1 hr. 35 min.Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie TranJoel CrawfordHorror1 hr. 36 min.Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.Jacob ChaseMusical, Family1 hr. 52 min.Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert LahrVictor FlemingAction/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 56 min.Travis Hancock, Sarah Cleveland, John French, Lindsay Rawert, Jude Mowery, Noella Smith, Jeff McCuistion, Paul LincksTyler Sansom