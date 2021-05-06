Local pharmacists receive awards for teaching

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University School of Pharmacy recently presented its annual Preceptor of the Year awards to 14 local pharmacists. Preceptors are experienced pharmacists who provide on-site supervision of pharmacy students during their clinical practice in local pharmacies.

“Preceptors enhance our students’ education by facilitating their transition from pharmacy theory to pharmacy practice in the real world,” said Craig Kimble, Pharm.D., associate professor and director of experiential learning at the School of Pharmacy. “We appreciate their hard work and commitment to the profession.”

The awards are determined by student feedback and voting. Each of the winners will receive a hand-blown Blenko glass apple with the Marshall University logo.

Recipients (and categories) of the 2020-2021 Preceptor of the Year Awards are:

· Jacob Dotson, Pharm.D. - Holbrook Drug in Morehead, Kentucky (Community 1 IPPE*)

· Sarah Clay, Pharm.D. - Walgreens in Wayne, West Virginia (Community 2 IPPE)

· Blake Cantrell, Pharm.D. - Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Morgan County, Kentucky (Institutional IPPE)

· Megan Mellert, Pharm.D. - Marshall Health (Outpatient Clinical IPPE)

· Maegan Joseph, Pharm.D. - King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky (Inpatient Clinical IPPE)

· Josh Bostic, Pharm.D. - Fruth Central Fill in Nitro, West Virginia (Practice Management IPPE)

· Tyler Clay, Pharm.D. - St. Mary’s Medical Center (Inpatient Clinical APPE)

· Dustin Baum, Pharm.D. - Marshall Health (Outpatient Clinical APPE)

· Daniel Collins, Pharm.D. - Walgreens in Hurricane, West Virginia (Community APPE)

· Robert Hay, B.S. Pharm, Pharm.D., BCPS - St. Mary’s Medical Center (Institutional APPE)

· Lynne Goebel, M.D., FACP - Marshall Health (Geriatrics APPE)

· Brenna Mitchell, Pharm.D. - Ebenezer Medical Outreach (Diverse Populations APPE)

· Kara Orwig, Pharm.D. - St. Mary’s Medical Center (Infectious Disease Elective APPE)

· Brian Workman, Pharm.D. - Pharmerica in Barboursville, West Virginia (COVID-19 Experiential Champion)



*IPPE – Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experience / **Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience

Information about becoming a School of Pharmacy preceptor is available by contacting Kimble by phone at 304-696-6014 or by e-mail at kimble7@marshall.edu.