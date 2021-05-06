Most read
- May 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- IMAGES: Keith Albee (Modern Era)
- April 30 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Second Saturday Market This Saturday at Heritage Station
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2013 World of Wheels
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
Local pharmacists receive awards for teaching
“Preceptors enhance our students’ education by facilitating their transition from pharmacy theory to pharmacy practice in the real world,” said Craig Kimble, Pharm.D., associate professor and director of experiential learning at the School of Pharmacy. “We appreciate their hard work and commitment to the profession.”
The awards are determined by student feedback and voting. Each of the winners will receive a hand-blown Blenko glass apple with the Marshall University logo.
Recipients (and categories) of the 2020-2021 Preceptor of the Year Awards are:
· Jacob Dotson, Pharm.D. - Holbrook Drug in Morehead, Kentucky (Community 1 IPPE*)
· Sarah Clay, Pharm.D. - Walgreens in Wayne, West Virginia (Community 2 IPPE)
· Blake Cantrell, Pharm.D. - Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Morgan County, Kentucky (Institutional IPPE)
· Megan Mellert, Pharm.D. - Marshall Health (Outpatient Clinical IPPE)
· Maegan Joseph, Pharm.D. - King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky (Inpatient Clinical IPPE)
· Josh Bostic, Pharm.D. - Fruth Central Fill in Nitro, West Virginia (Practice Management IPPE)
· Tyler Clay, Pharm.D. - St. Mary’s Medical Center (Inpatient Clinical APPE)
· Dustin Baum, Pharm.D. - Marshall Health (Outpatient Clinical APPE)
· Daniel Collins, Pharm.D. - Walgreens in Hurricane, West Virginia (Community APPE)
· Robert Hay, B.S. Pharm, Pharm.D., BCPS - St. Mary’s Medical Center (Institutional APPE)
· Lynne Goebel, M.D., FACP - Marshall Health (Geriatrics APPE)
· Brenna Mitchell, Pharm.D. - Ebenezer Medical Outreach (Diverse Populations APPE)
· Kara Orwig, Pharm.D. - St. Mary’s Medical Center (Infectious Disease Elective APPE)
· Brian Workman, Pharm.D. - Pharmerica in Barboursville, West Virginia (COVID-19 Experiential Champion)
*IPPE – Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experience / **Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience
Information about becoming a School of Pharmacy preceptor is available by contacting Kimble by phone at 304-696-6014 or by e-mail at kimble7@marshall.edu.