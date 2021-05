May 10 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting agenda. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at City Hall.

5. Resolution re: #2021-R-31 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF CHRIS ALLEN MCGUFFIN TO THE TRI-STATE TRANSIT AUTHORITY BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

6. Resolution re: #2021-R-32 – A RESOLUTION OF THE COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY’S ACTIVE EMPLOYEES WITH GROUP LIFE INSURANCE INCLUDING ACCIDENTAL DEATH AND DISMEMBERMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-34 – A RESOLUTION OF THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, CABELL AND WAYNE COUNTY, AUTHORIZING THE COMMITMENT OF PROJECT FUNDS FOR THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON-WAYNE HOME INVESTMENT TRUST FUND

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-35 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE FY 2021 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WV, INCLUDING THE 2021 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG), HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP (HOME), THE EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT (ESG) PROGRAMS WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT (HUD)

Sponsored by: Councilman Dale Anderson

