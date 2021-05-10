Huntington Hires Nine New Police Officers

The Huntington Police Department conducted a swearing-in ceremony Monday, May 10, for nine new probationary police officers.

This will bring the Police Department’s staffing level to 98 officers. The department is budgeted for 108 sworn officers.

The new officers are (from left to right in the first group photo): Isaac Anderson, 25, of Huntington; Daniel Hudson, 33, of Ashland, Ky.; Justin Maynard, 32, of Huntington; Jeremy Lowrance, 31, of Ogden, Utah; Aspen Matlock, 26, of Wheeling; Jacob Fitzwater, 21, of Charleston; Joshua McCoy, 22, of Huntington; Devon Butler, 26, of Morehead, Ky.; and Jonah Mathis, 22, of Huntington.

The officers will start their training May 17. Their training will include 10 weeks of in-house training and 10 weeks at the West Virginia State Police Academy. Each officer also will be required to complete 12 weeks of supervised field training with a training officer.

The Police Department is now accepting applications for the next testing period, which begins on August 28, 2021. For more information, please visit www.hpdwv.com.