May 10 Huntington Police Department Incident and Arrest Report

 Tuesday, May 11, 2021 - 07:35

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents, and arrests:

INCIDENTS - 

  • HPD21-02078 05/10/21 00:01 - 2207 Washington Ave., Rear/Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse.
  • HPD21-02077 05/08/21- 21:00 1806 12th Ave./Found Property.
  • HPD21-02076 05/04/21 - 20:17 W. 10th St./Adams Ave./Paraphernalia.
  • HPD21-02075 05/09/21 - 05:30 20 St/Jefferson Ave./ Disorderly Conduct.
  • HPD21-02074 05/09/21 - 00:55 227 Main St./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor.

ARRESTS - 

  • HPD21-02076 05/04/21 20:17 - CARMACK, ANTHONY W. 10th St./Adams Ave./Paraphernalia.
  • HPD21-02076 05/04/21 20:17 - WILSON, LINDA W. 10th St./Adams Ave./Paraphernalia.
  • HPD21-02075 05/09/21 05:30 - SMITH, BRANDON 20th St./Jefferson Ave./Disorderly Conduct.

 