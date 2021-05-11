Most read
- May 10 Huntington Police Department Incident and Arrest Report
- Huntington Hammer Falls to Kentucky's River Monsters
- MU Graduation
- UPDATED: Tale of Two Keiths: Keith Albee "sis" Demolition, Partial Restore of Lobby IMAGES
- Huntington Christmas Parade
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- UP CLOSE: Preparing to "Jump" and Taking the "Plunge" on Bridge Day Images
- Huntington Hires Nine Police Officers
May 10 Huntington Police Department Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-02078 05/10/21 00:01 - 2207 Washington Ave., Rear/Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse.
- HPD21-02077 05/08/21- 21:00 1806 12th Ave./Found Property.
- HPD21-02076 05/04/21 - 20:17 W. 10th St./Adams Ave./Paraphernalia.
- HPD21-02075 05/09/21 - 05:30 20 St/Jefferson Ave./ Disorderly Conduct.
- HPD21-02074 05/09/21 - 00:55 227 Main St./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor.
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-02076 05/04/21 20:17 - CARMACK, ANTHONY W. 10th St./Adams Ave./Paraphernalia.
- HPD21-02076 05/04/21 20:17 - WILSON, LINDA W. 10th St./Adams Ave./Paraphernalia.
- HPD21-02075 05/09/21 05:30 - SMITH, BRANDON 20th St./Jefferson Ave./Disorderly Conduct.