May 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

HPD21-02110 05/11/2021 Battery Open

HPD21-02109 05/11/2021 Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor Closed

HPD21-02108 05/11/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Warrant Service/Execution Closed

VHPD21-02107 05/11/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open

CCSO21-0727 05/11/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open

HPD21-02106 05/11/2021 information report Open

CCSO21-0726 05/11/2021 Attempt to Commit Felony Closed

HPD21-02105 05/11/2021 Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; Paraphernalia Closed

HPD21-02104 05/11/2021 TRESPASS Closed

CCSO21-0725 05/11/2021 information report Open

HPD21-02103 05/11/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed

HPD21-02102 05/11/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny Open

CCSO21-0724 05/11/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-02100 05/11/2021 information report Open

HPD21-02101 05/11/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

HPD21-02099 05/11/2021 B & E; Grand Larceny Open

MPD21-0167 05/11/2021 Petit Larceny Closed

CCSO21-0722 05/11/2021 Petit Larceny Open

CCSOj21-0723 05/11/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle Open

CCSOj21-0721 05/11/2021 Closed

CCSO21-0720 05/11/2021 Deceased Person Open

HPD21-02098 05/11/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

AHPD21-02097 05/11/2021 Closed