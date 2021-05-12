May 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, May 12, 2021 - 07:30

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-02110 05/11/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-02109 05/11/2021 Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor Closed
HPD21-02108 05/11/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
VHPD21-02107 05/11/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
CCSO21-0727 05/11/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
HPD21-02106 05/11/2021 information report Open
CCSO21-0726 05/11/2021 Attempt to Commit Felony Closed
HPD21-02105 05/11/2021 Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-02104 05/11/2021 TRESPASS Closed
CCSO21-0725 05/11/2021 information report Open
HPD21-02103 05/11/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-02102 05/11/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny Open
CCSO21-0724 05/11/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02100 05/11/2021 information report Open
HPD21-02101 05/11/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-02099 05/11/2021 B & E; Grand Larceny Open
MPD21-0167 05/11/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
CCSO21-0722 05/11/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSOj21-0723 05/11/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle Open
CCSOj21-0721 05/11/2021   Closed
CCSO21-0720 05/11/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02098 05/11/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
AHPD21-02097 05/11/2021   Closed
HPD21-02097 05/11/2021 Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer Closed
PrevNext  