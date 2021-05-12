Most read
May 11 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02110
|05/11/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-02109
|05/11/2021
|Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor
|Closed
|HPD21-02108
|05/11/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|VHPD21-02107
|05/11/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSO21-0727
|05/11/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-02106
|05/11/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-0726
|05/11/2021
|Attempt to Commit Felony
|Closed
|HPD21-02105
|05/11/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES; Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02104
|05/11/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|CCSO21-0725
|05/11/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02103
|05/11/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-02102
|05/11/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0724
|05/11/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02100
|05/11/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02101
|05/11/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-02099
|05/11/2021
|B & E; Grand Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0167
|05/11/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|CCSO21-0722
|05/11/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSOj21-0723
|05/11/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle
|Open
|CCSOj21-0721
|05/11/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-0720
|05/11/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02098
|05/11/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|AHPD21-02097
|05/11/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02097
|05/11/2021
|Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer
|Closed