Marshall Counseling Center to host barbershop chat to discuss men’s mental health

The barbershop chat will incorporate discussion on men’s mental health and struggles many minority men face, as well as wellness initiatives. Pizza and drinks will be provided and Marshall students can receive a 10% discount on a haircut.

Director of the Marshall University Counseling Center Dr. Candace Layne says this is an important event because it provides an open forum to talk about men’s mental health.



“Men are often known as ‘silent sufferers’ when it comes to mental health,” said Layne. “Men utilize mental health services far less than women, especially minority men. Opening up the conversation about mental health can help reduce the stigma, provide information for education and help normalize the conversation about men’s mental health, emotions and feelings.”



The counseling center hosted its first barbershop chat during Men’s Mental Health Week in March. Layne says men who attended asked that the session become a recurring event.



“It was a great conversation and great to see men discuss mental health and emotions,” said Layne. “Sometimes you have to meet people where they are and what better place than at a barbershop.”





To learn more about services offered through the Marshall University Counseling Center, visit https://www.marshall.edu/counseling/.

